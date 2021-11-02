The ethics committee investigating Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden has yet to hold a public meeting or schedule a hearing date, and has not released his response to allegations that he violated a COVID-19 quarantine order, potentially exposing dozens of people to the virus.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Committee Chairman Sen. Milton Potter said in an email Sunday that they have followed the 34th Legislature’s rules, which require the Committee on Ethical Conduct “to provide the general public with a count-by-count statement of alleged violations, once probable cause exists. The CEC released this information within seven days of probable cause being determined.”
That information was released on Oct. 11.
In the three weeks since, numerous members of the legislature, including Blyden, traveled to Colorado for a summit on cannabis, but there has been no word on when the ethics committee might meet.
On Oct. 22, Potter said the committee “will meet soon to determine next steps.”
The V.I. Code requires that “all meetings of Standing and Special Committees of the Legislature of the Virgin Islands, established pursuant to the Rules of the Legislature, shall be open to the public.”
The Code does include provisions for exemption from that requirement, including meetings that “involve accusing any person of a crime or formally censuring any person.”
But the law is permissive and subjective, and says such meetings shall be closed to the public, “except where the agency finds that the public interest requires otherwise.”
In response to additional questions, Potter said in an email Sunday that “Per the Rules, the CEC has decided to move forward with a formal hearing on the charges against Sen Blyden. The Rules of the 34th Legislature does not require the CEC to make Sen Blyden’s response public at this time.”
The V.I. Code requires the government to make records public upon request. Potter did not cite any provision of the law or Senate rules that would prohibit him from releasing Blyden’s response publicly, and a hearing date has not yet been announced.
“While we understand the media’s desire to receive as much information as quickly as possible, the CEC’s priority is to handle this matter in a responsible and judicious manner in accordance with the Rules of the 34th Legislature. I ask for your patience as we diligently work to provide Sen. Blyden with a fair hearing and to provide the media and the general public with updated information at the appropriate time,” Potter added.
As of press time Monday, Potter had not responded to subsequent questions.