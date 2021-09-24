The V.I. Legislature on Thursday announced that a five-member ethics committee assigned to investigate a complaint that Sen. Marvin Blyden violated COVID-19 quarantine protocol — potentially exposing others to the deadly virus — met earlier this week.
Senators Milton Potter, Kenneth Gittens, Kurt Vialet, Carla Joseph and Dwayne De Graff met Tuesday as members of the Committee on Ethical Conduct “to establish a course of action and evaluate potential disciplinary measures,” according to a released statement.
The five were appointed to the committee by Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, pursuant to the Rules of the 34th Legislature of the Virgin Islands, to evaluate allegations that Blyden “acted inappropriately after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus by failing to quarantine.”
The committee met Tuesday to review the complaint and have found it “in accordance with the Legislature’s Rules,” Potter, chairperson of the committee said.
Blyden “has been issued a copy of the complaint and was also advised of the CEC’s plan to move forward with the administrative process established to review his conduct.”
“Senator Blyden will have an opportunity to respond to this complaint and to offer any evidence or witnesses he deems relevant,” the release stated.
Under Senate rules, Blyden faces sanctions that could include a reprimand, suspension, censure, or expulsion from the body.
Potter said members are taking the allegations very seriously.
“Given the danger coronavirus poses to our community and the many lives lost to this terrible virus, we must thoroughly evaluate all evidence and the complaint before us,” he said. “I can assure the public that this matter is being carefully reviewed.”
A formal complaint was lodged against Blyden Monday, and amended Tuesday, by officers of the 34th Legislature — Frett-Gregory, Vice President Novelle Francis Jr., and Legislative Secretary Genevieve Whitaker.
Gittens, the committee’s vice chairman, noted the need to hold elected officials to a higher standard.
“Here at the Legislature, we are bound by a code of conduct and our sworn oath of office,” Gittens said. “Our Rules state that Senators must act in a manner complimentary to the Senate and with dignity and respect for the office. We are expected to set an example.”
Ethics probe process
Chapter 8 of the rules of the Legislature defines the body’s code of ethical conduct, and outlines the process under which ethical violations must be handled.
An ethics committee must be convened to investigate complaints, assisted by the Legislature’s chief legal counsel and “any person may file a complaint that alleges a violation of the standards of conduct,” according to the rules.
Within 15 days of a complaint being filed, the chair or vice chair must provide an opinion on whether the allegations, if true, would constitute a violation of the standards of conduct.
The committee must hold a preliminary hearing and either dismiss the hearing or choose to proceed. Dismissal means the complaint would not be made public. If the committee chooses to proceed, members must make a count-by-count statement of alleged violations within 30 days of its decision, which must then be made public within seven days.
A respondent could choose to admit the violations and receive punishment, or contest the allegations and provide evidence or witnesses.
“Within 60 days after the issuance of the statement of alleged violations, the Committee shall hold a disciplinary hearing. If a majority of the members of the Committee do not find that the respondent committed a violation of conduct, the Committee shall dismiss the complaint,” according to the rules.
“If a majority of the members of the Committee finds by a preponderance of the evidence that the respondent committed a violation of the standards of conduct, the Committee shall hold a hearing to determine an appropriate sanction.”
Those possible sanctions include a reprimand, suspension, censure, or expulsion from the body. The full Legislature must then vote on the committee’s recommendation within 15 days.
The rules note that “Although formal, committee hearings are not judicial proceedings and the Committee is not bound by the Rules of the Evidence, or the Rules of Civil Procedure, or any other rules of any court.”
Meetings of the committee are not open to the public. However, a session of the Legislature to impose sanctions – if necessary – would be open to the public, but senators are prohibited from taking testimony or evidence, or reviewing the committee’s deliberations, “but may only debate the sanctions proposed by the resolution.”
“We ask for the public’s patience as we do our best to fairly evaluate this matter,” Potter said in the prepared statement. “We promise to keep you informed.