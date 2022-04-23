Four individuals including former 11-term Sen. Alicia Hansen were hired within the last 90 days by the V.I. Public Finance Authority, according to documents provided to the Senate Finance Committee.
PFA Director Nathan Simmonds was expected to provide a status update at a scheduled Friday hearing, but the committee chairman, Sen. Kurt Vialet, said Simmonds would not be in attendance.
“We are going to change the agenda,” Vialet said shortly after the meeting was gaveled open. “He sent us notice that he has a personal emergency and won’t be able to provide testimony or answer questions.”
Though unavailable for an in-person discussion, Simmonds submitted testimony to the Legislature alongside a document requested by the committee that contains a list of all PFA contracts and new hires within the last 90 days. Vialet said that the testimony would be read into legislative record, but adjourned without doing so.
Simmonds, in a letter dated April 21 and addressed to Vialet in his role as Finance Committee chairman, listed four new employees and four companies under contract with the PFA. Hansen, a former gubernatorial candidate, was listed among the four employees with an annual salary of $110,000. Hansen’s hire date is listed as March 14.
The other employees with ties to the community as well as former politicians are:
• Cordaeja Goodwin — $47,000 (the document noted the hire date as 2/28/22 to 3/14/2022. It was unclear whether Goodwin was still employed with the PFA.
• Natalia Hill — $65,000; hire date March 21
• Camilia Daniels — $60,000; hire date April 11
The four contractors are:
• Globic Advisors — Contract for $20,000 plus expenses with a start term of Feb. 2, 2022, until services completed. It did not specify what those services were.
• Allied Cleaning Services — $1,680 per month for a contract dated March 2, 2022, to March 1, 2023. It did not state whether this was for cleaning an office or home.
• Causey Demgen & Moore — Contract for $10,000 including expenses with a start term of March 30, 2022, until services completed.
• Titan Impact — Three-year contract of $540,000 at $180,00 per year with a start term of March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2025.
Separately, Bill No. 34-0226, which seeks to adjust the fiscal year 2022 budget to appropriate nearly $1.5 million from primarily the General Fund to over 10 different entities for various outstanding needs, was advanced to the Rules and Judiciary Committee.
According to the bill, the entities that stand to receive funds should the act be signed into law are the Casino Control Commission, WTJX, the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, the V.I. Cricket Board, the Tourism Department, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, the Economic Development Authority, Luis Hospital , the Justice Department, the University of the Virgin Islands, and the V.I. Waste Management Authority.
Bill No. 34-0205 was held in committee. The act intends to make health care more accessible to veterans in the Virgin Islands by enacting The Veterans Medical Transportation Act that assists veterans with travel expense reimbursement but was held for lack of a funding source.
Bill No. 34-0197, an accounting measure crafted in relation to payments made to contractors by the government, was also held in committee until the call of the chair.
In addition to Vialet, Sens. Marvin Blyden, Dwayne DeGraff, Donna Frett-Gregory, Javan James Sr., and Janelle Sarauw were present for the hearing. Sen. Samuel Carrion was absent.
