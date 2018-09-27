ST. THOMAS — Members of the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted favorably for a number of measures intended to solidify insurance laws in the territory, including Bill No. 32-0248, which enacts the “Actuarial Opinion and Memorandum Act” to meet accreditation standards established by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
The association provides uniformity all the United States jurisdictions, including all 50 states and Puerto Rico, all of which are accredited. The bill will bring the territory up to par with other jurisdictions and provide an opportunity to update the insurance laws in the Virgin Islands, which remained unchanged since 1968, according to a press release issued by the 32nd Legislature. It also offers additional protection for policyholders.
“These stricter guidelines and standards will increase the probability that an insurance company will be able to meet its obligations to pay the claims and benefits due to the policyholders in the territory,” according to Dolace McLean, legal counsel for the V.I. Division of Banking and Insurance and Financial Regulation.
Regarding money transmitters, such as Western Union and Money Gram, the bill’s sponsor and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Kurt Vialet, asked about the total amount of money transactions made and how much was collected in charges.
Gwendolyn Brady, director of the Division of Banking and Insurance and Financial Regulation, stated that $146,087,817.66 in money transactions were sent from the Virgin Islands to jurisdictions around the globe. The total sum collected from money transmitters’ fees to consumers is $6,238,491.68, according to Brady, who noted that money transmitters pay Gross Receipts taxes.
The committee also voted on and approved the following:
• Bill No. 32-0256 — An act amending Title 9, Virgin Islands Code, adding Chapter 25 enacting The Finance Lenders Law. The measure intends to set forth licensing and regulatory requirements for a finance lender and a finance broker defined as a person seeking to make a broker or consumer or commercial loans in the territory.
• Bill No.32-0310 — An act to amend Title 9, Virgin Islands Code, Chapter 22 “Uniform Money Services Act” for the purpose of granting to the Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation the authority to license authorized delegates, to establish requirements for alien companies seeking to conduct businesses and for other related purposes.”
• Bill No. 32-0309 — An act amending Title 22 of the Virgin Islands Code, Chapter 21 by designating the existing sections as subchapter I and by adding a subchapter II entitled “Standard Valuation Law of 2018,” to meet the accreditation standards established by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in its model laws and to update the insurance laws of the territory to place them on par with other United States jurisdictions.
All bills approved will be forwarded to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
