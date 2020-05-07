ST. THOMAS — V.I. Elections officials on Wednesday updated the Legislature on the status of the 2020 election cycle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Central to the update was a bevy of requests, including one to waive the special requirements generally imposed for an absentee ballot. Waiving these requirements — for the 2020 election cycle only — would allow anyone hoping to avoid in-person voting and exposure the opportunity to do so, according to Elections officials.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw questioned whether residents could automatically receive these mail-in ballots without having to request them.
“Voting should be very easy,” she said. “If it is feasible, I believe that the language should be amended to just automatically give mail-in ballots because democracy shouldn’t be hard, voting shouldn’t be a lengthy process — and right now, locally, it is.”
Elections Board Chairman Raymond Williams, testifying via Skype before the Committee of the Whole hearing, said it was “feasible” and that an amendment could be considered.
Williams, who appeared alongside Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes, also requested the Legislature consider splitting the common filing date for nomination petitions and papers.
Specifically, he said, the current filing date of May 12 should be split between party and non-party aspirants to prevent large numbers of people circulating petitions during a time of social distancing. Moreover, staggering the dates would prevent elections staff from handling a high volume of paperwork.
If approved, aspirants affiliated with a party would submit their petitions on May 12 as scheduled, and non-party aspirants would do so at a later date to be determined.
The matter quickly erupted tensions over parity between party and non-party aspirants, particularly over the number of signatures each has to acquire.
Currently, party aspirants must attain at least 25 signatures to appear on the primary ballot. Non-party aspirants must attain at least 100 signatures, but can appear directly on the general election ballot.
Senators like Sarauw and Kurt Vialet argued that parity needs to be achieved with both groups required to get the same number of signatures, while senators like Allison DeGazon and Oakland Benta argued that parity was already achieved in the current process.
Sen. Novelle Francis, who presided over the hearing, insisted these systemic election reform issues will need to be addressed in later discussions.
Williams further updated lawmakers on voter registration.
With the Elections offices closed, Williams said the Elections Board agreed to have administrative assistants generate schedules, complete with a date, time and place for off-site voter registrations in both districts.
That way, board members will be able to avail themselves and give prior notification to the public on where and when to register.
Last week, the practice of off-site registrations took a heated turn when Williams called out board members for conducting off-site registrations not sanctioned by the board.
While such activity took place in the past when the board was split into separate boards, Williams argued that the current single board must approve any such activity — or else it was “illegal.”
Williams later walked back the use of the word “illegal,” insisting the word “improper” was more precise. He also said that residents who registered at the off-site locations could maintain their registration, a reversal of his previous position.
“The people who have already gone through the process — as long as the information is accurate — we’re going to accept those registrations,” he said. “We’re not going to put the registrants through the process twice, which would clearly create opportunities for exposure.”
The board also agreed to reach out to those who are shut in — in senior homes, jail, etc. — and ensure that they too are properly informed and given the opportunity to register.
Social distancing will be practiced at all times, according to Williams, stating that each registration site will have a six-foot-long table to ensure proper distance is kept between board members and registrants.
Williams also told lawmakers that two voting centers each are slated for St. Thomas and St. Croix, and one on St. John, for the upcoming primary election in August.
The board also agreed to extend voting hours for the primary from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with Elections staff splitting into two shifts, Williams said.
The Committee of the Whole, which was originally scheduled to move into session Wednesday, recessed until today at 10 a.m. No actions were taken Wednesday on elections issues.
All senators were present for the hearing, with Sen. Alicia Barnes participating by video from St. Croix.