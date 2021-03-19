Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory has cancelled today’s committee hearing, where representatives from the V.I. Water and Power Authority were expected to face another round of questioning.
The abrupt cancellation came Thursday afternoon, two days after senators convened in the Committee of the Whole to hear from WAPA leaders about allegations of corruption and other issues.
At that hearing, Sen. Carla Joseph, chair of the Senate Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection, refused to question WAPA officials, and instead used her allotted 10 minutes to complain that her previously scheduled hearing was being pre-empted.
Joseph gave a laborious reading of her invitations to testifiers, and also issued a press release on the matter. She objected to Tuesday’s hearing as a violation of the legislative process, and said her hearing to question WAPA officials “will remain scheduled.”
Frett-Gregory said in the cancellation notice issued Thursday that “pursuant to a petition by a majority of the members of the 34th Legislature,” the committee hearing scheduled for today had been cancelled.
“After several attempts to have the agenda modified to remove items discussed in the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to no avail, the meeting is cancelled to protect the integrity of the institution,” according to the notice from Frett-Gregory.