Senators are set to meet today in the Committee of the Whole to consider legislation touted as the best hope for saving the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System.
The government’s pension plan is on the verge of insolvency, and the GERS board of trustees held a special meeting Friday to discuss the merits of Bill No. BR21-0685, proposed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in conjunction with the Legislature.
A combination of debt refinancing and bonds issued through a new special purpose vehicle, the plan anticipates taking advantage of favorable interest rates to help increase the government’s contributions to its pension plan.
The Virgin Islands receives “cover-over funds” through a federal rum tax-refund program, and the proposal creates a new entity called the “Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation,” legally separate from the government which would issue bonds “to restructure the outstanding Matching Fund Bonds issued by the PFA in order to free up resources to be applied to the restoration of solvency to GERS without having to reduce benefits,” to retirees, according to a statement from Government House.
GERS actuary Segal and Company has projected the retirement system “will be insolvent by October 2024 or sooner,” and the GERS board has warned that if the estimated $1.6 billion unfunded liability is not addressed, retirees could experience up to a 71% cut in benefits.
GERS Executive Director Austin Nibbs will present testimony today alongside legal counsel Cathy Smith, after hearing from trustees at Friday’s meeting.
Trustee Ronald Russell said the bill has “serious loopholes” that should be addressed before a vote is held.
“They are going into a special session to approve it. That’s how it goes. And the testimony is significant, they will make the changes right there before the special session, recess and do it,” Russell said.
GERS Chairman Nellon Bowry has said the plan would establish “a mechanism for channeling matching fund revenues to a GERS-trusted fund,” from $80 million to $150 million a year, with “the grand total, $4 billion over about 30 years.”
Dorsey asked why the money “can’t just roll over into the GERS account,” but Smith said she can’t speak to the policy decisions at play, and “I’m not in a position to opine on that, I don’t know the reasons why it was done the way it was.”
“That is something we need to recommend,” Dorsey said. “What is the reason why they wouldn’t want to pay additional money into our account? Why not just put it there?”
“The government has other responsibilities in addition to GERS,” to be paid from the matching fund, but “the government is funding the system sustainably” under the proposed plan, Bowry said.
Russell said GERS has been neglected to the point where “there shouldn’t be a cap.”
Nibbs said another option is to raise the government’s contribution rate, which Sen. Kurt Vialet has previously proposed.
“If there’s extra money, we really need to put that in,” Dorsey said. “We could put a sunset on this approach, I’m just saying it should be suggested to the Senate to put it in.”
Russell made a motion that the board of trustees support the bill, “with commentary from our executive director as to our discussions and our requests for modification.”
Bowry asked for clarification.
“We want them to entertain our requests, that’s all. They don’t have to,” Russell said. “Then they can do what they want.”
“I’ll vote yes on that. I mean, that’s what’s going to happen anyway,” Bowry said.
Bowry, Dorsey and Russell voted in favor of the motion, and trustee Dwane Callwood abstained.