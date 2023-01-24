Frett Gregory greets Bryan
ST. THOMAS — The new leaders of the 35th Legislature reacted positively to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s State of the Territory Address on Monday, but pointed out some major concerns that weren’t mentioned during the speech.

Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., said Bryan “spoke about a lot of opportunities that’s out there for Virgin Islanders and I think that it’s important that our community really hone in on those opportunities so they can begin the whole process of moving forward.”

