ST. THOMAS — The new leaders of the 35th Legislature reacted positively to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s State of the Territory Address on Monday, but pointed out some major concerns that weren’t mentioned during the speech.
Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr., said Bryan “spoke about a lot of opportunities that’s out there for Virgin Islanders and I think that it’s important that our community really hone in on those opportunities so they can begin the whole process of moving forward.”
Francis said he was “particularly satisfied” with Bryan’s announcement on Medicaid, which could make more funding available to help provide healthcare to those in need.
“I believe that the savings that the government is able to realize, that that should be invested back into our people and just support getting people out of poverty and get them healthier,” he said.
Francis sponsored behavioral health legislation Bryan recently signed into law, and “I believe that that will be the catalyst with us to start to make some inroads with these behavioral health issues,” which are causing heartache and suffering for families, businesses, and individuals at risk of harming themselves or others because of mental illness.
Francis said he was also pleased to hear about V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett’s success in having the federal government designate St. Croix as a National Heritage Area.
One of Bryan’s most confident promises was his pledge to fix the V.I. Water Authority, which has long charged high rates for unreliable service.
“I’m cautiously optimistic with WAPA. I know that all of us want to see WAPA really improve, and it’s a big herculean task,” Francis said.
“Some of it is really outside of our control and they have some real systemic issues that’s plaguing them. But I believe if we’re able to at least renew that agreement” with propane supplier Vitol — a major dispute that’s creating fuel-supply headaches for WAPA — “or at least pay them out, I believe that will be a step in the right direciton to address some issues there,” Francis said, adding that a lot of federal money is being directed to assist WAPA.
WAPA is currently receiving about $4 million in monthly subsidies from federal dollars funneled through the local government.
Bryan also said that at least 5,000 new workers will need to be brought to the territory to assist in ongoing recovery efforts, and Francis said residents of other Caribbean islands and elsewhere will be able to come to the territory and find jobs.
But it’s unclear where they’ll live, given the ongoing housing crisis, and Francis said they’ll need to come up with a plan to house them all.
Bryan failed to address a major gap in funding that was anticipated to come from federal rum cover-over money and flow to the Government Employees Retirement System.
A 2022 financial maneuver designed to save GERS assumed a cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon, which expired as of Dec. 31, 2021, and the rate is currently calculated at $10.50 per proof gallon.
Plaskett has said she expects the rate to be extended retroactively, but it hasn’t happened yet, and it’s unclear how GERS will make up the difference in the meantime.
“There was no mention of that at all in the speech,” Francis said.
Francis said a legislative subcommittee is going to take up that issue specifically, and “we want to be able to take a closer look at how we’re going to address the cover-over.”
Plaskett is confident the rate will increase back to $13.25, but “we’re going to work collectively to make sure that it’s addressed, even if it’s requiring us to do some lobbying in Washington,” Francis said.
Majority Leader Sen. Kenneth Gittens said in a statement that he was “pleased by much of the information imparted in the Governor’s speech,” but wanted to hear “a firm opening date for JFL North and the status of the refinery.”
The reopening of both St. Croix facilities remains unknown.
“I really hoped the Governor would take the opportunity tonight to announce the date that JFL North modular hospital would open,” he said. “We must remember that this is only intended as a temporary hospital as a result of hurricane damage going on six years ago. Patients and staff are dealing with very challenging conditions at JFL.”
And, “given the huge potential for impact on our economy and environment, I did expect an update as to the status of the refinery,” Gittens said.
“There have been some very positive developments in recent months such as the return of cruise ships on St. Croix, work moving ahead on Paul E. Joseph Stadium, opening the Drag Racetrack, the expanded Territorial Park System and the possibilities before us in terms of modernizing Government services,” Gittens said. “Cruise ship visits have, as the Governor noted, tripled to St. Croix, but they are docking in Frederiksted, which still needs a great deal of attention.”
Gittens said he’s also looking forward to increasing solar power generation on St. Croix, “but I would like more details on how we are going to address mismanagement at WAPA and when consumers can look forward to these promised reduced rates.”
Gittens also pointed out that in his last State of the Territory Address a year ago, Bryan said “the Government was working to renegotiate WAPA’s debt to VITOL so I had hoped we would hear the result of those efforts by now.”
Gittens said Bryan’s speech had much to celebrate, but urged caution.
“I agree that the overall outlook for the Territory is promising,” Gittens said. “But we need to do more to prepare for what is likely a global recession and we must look at strategies for addressing inflation and raising wages or we will continue to lose the Virgin Islands’ best and brightest to opportunities elsewhere.”