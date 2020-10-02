V.I. lawmakers are clarifying their decision to remove a so-called “Christmas tree” bill from the agenda of Wednesday’s legislative session, insisting a potential add-on to the bill — one that sought to block a $15,000 pay raise for senators — was “irresponsible” grandstanding by the amendment sponsors.
In a statement on Thursday, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., Vice President Myron Jackson and Majority Leader Marvin Blyden said they had no intention of increasing their salaries in the upcoming fiscal year, and that the actions of the amendment sponsors were a “classic example of using disingenuous and irresponsible tactics for individual political gain.”
The issue came to the fore during the tail end of Wednesday’s legislative session, when Sen. Javan James Sr. began circulating a non-germane amendment to the designated “Christmas tree” bill — Bill 33-0198, which dealt with increasing penalties on the illegal importation of snakes.
A “Christmas tree” bill is a bill selected by senators that can have amendments unrelated to the bill itself.
James’ amendment sought to undo a clause in the V.I. Code that ties the salaries of senators to that of the lowest-paid executive branch commissioner — in this case, the commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation, who makes $85,000 a year.
Since the Bryan administration intends to give current Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White a $15,000 raise in fiscal year 2021, the salaries of lawmakers will, in turn, increase by $15,000.
Before James could bring his amendment to the floor, Sen. Athneil Thomas, a primary sponsor of Bill 33-0198, requested his bill be removed from the agenda, insisting it needed more work.
In his own statement on Thursday, Thomas said his bill, which also imposed penalties for the importation of non-indigenous and potentially harmful species to the Virgin Islands, was too important to be “saddled or watered down” with amendments that were not related to it.
“As such, it would stand a very high chance of being vetoed by the governor,” he said. “That was not a chance I wanted to take.”
Blyden added that “it has always been a matter of legislative practice that when a member asks for his or her legislation to be removed from the agenda, the body grants that member the courtesy of giving him or her a chance to pull it back and perfect it. That is what the vote was about.”
The Senate voted 10-4 to remove the bill from the agenda. The nay votes were the amendment sponsors, James, along with Senators Kenneth Gittens, Dwayne DeGraff and Oakland Benta.
Senate leaders said the four senators were not only providing an inaccurate picture to the public but touting a “fundamentally flawed” amendment that ran contrary to the provisions of Act 7878, enacted in 2015, to create a Public Official Compensation Commission.
“We believe that the right approach is the one established by Act 7878, the Public Official Compensation Commission Act, which establishes a commission to periodically study and make recommendations to set the salaries of the governor, Cabinet officials and directors, and members of the legislative and judicial branches,” Blyden said. “The governor should not be able to raise commissioners’ salaries on a whim, and we as senators should not be setting our own salaries.”
Senate leaders agreed that the salary issue must be considered on its own, with Francis stating he will “move quickly” to convene a session on the matter.
“As leaders of the 33rd Legislature, we stand ready to work with the sponsors of the amendment and all people of goodwill to bring about a real solution to the issue of how we pay top officials in the government,” he said. “We will move quickly to convene a session to make a determination regarding senators’ salaries going forward, and we will also be revisiting the Public Officials Compensation Commission Act to determine if any tweaks are necessary to better safeguard the public interest.”