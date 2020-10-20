V.I. lawmakers, in an effort to clarify and better enforce beach access in the territory, have advanced a bill that demonstrably opens shorelines to the public and does away with loopholes that have allowed property owners to continue restricting access.
Bill 33-0108, which advanced 6-1 to the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee last week, requires anyone who wishes to develop property along the shoreline to dedicate a portion of land for public access, and to ensure that that access is not “interfered with, limited, encroached or obstructed.”
The bill attempts to strengthen the territory’s Open Shorelines Act, which mandates that all shorelines are open.
Some new property owners have restricted access via gates, shrubbery, signage and other means.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, a primary sponsor of Bill 33-0108, said the measure requires new shoreline developments to get approval from the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources and to provide for some entry point to the shoreline, whether it’s to a beach or a rocky shore where residents can fish.
“Beach access remains a universal right,” she said. “You can’t come here and commandeer any natural resource that belongs to the people of the Virgin Islands — it’s not right and it’s not fair.”
DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said while his department supports free access to the shoreline, insisted the bill poses legal and liability issues.
If someone is injured while using the public access, then will the government or property owner be liable for the injury, asked Oriol. The commissioner also touched on the Fifth Amendment Takings Clause, which states that private property cannot be taken for public use without just compensation.
“If the government does perform a ‘taking’ of private property for a public purpose — the property owner must be properly compensated,” Oriol said. “The government may be able to provide beach access through private property by buying an easement from the property owner, or by taking a portion of the property via eminent domain.”
Sarauw said additional legislation needs to be drafted to compensate existing owners.
“The delay on that [legislation] is the fact that we haven’t identified a funding source that would give just compensation to those property owners,” she said.
DPNR is the designated monitoring and enforcement agency for the bill. Violators who intentionally obstruct the public could face a fine of up to $1,000 a day, and up to $2,000 a day for a second violation.
Voting in favor of the measure were Senators Myron Jackson, Marvin Blyden, Allison DeGazon, Javan James Sr., Athneil Thomas and Alicia Barnes. Voting against was Sen. Kenneth Gittens.