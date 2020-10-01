The V.I. Legislature sent five bills to the governor’s desk on Wednesday, including a measure to bring relief to those who lost wages due to COVID-19.
Bill 33-0416 appropriates up to $3 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to the V.I. Labor Department for the purpose of fulfilling the local match obligation for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.
According to FEMA, states can provide claimants a lost wages supplement of up to $400, composed of a $300 federal contribution from the Disaster Relief Fund and an additional amount of up to $100 from local funds. That local share can be sourced from the CARES Act.
As such, the bill allows qualified residents to receive additional unemployment benefits of $100 a week for four weeks.
Sen. Allison DeGazon, a primary sponsor of the bill, amended the measure to include the CARES Act provision, since the original version appropriated funds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
“It’s just great that our colleagues were able to come together and fix this language to ensure that our community, those who are unemployed are able to collect unemployment for an additional four weeks,” she said.
Other primary sponsors were Senators Marvin Blyden and Alicia Barnes. Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory was a co-sponsor.
What passed
• Bill 33-0370, which appropriates $800,000 to renovate a temporary location for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ St. Thomas office as its current facility is rebuilt.
• Bill 33-0421, which approves the second renewal to the agreement for Group Medical Health Insurance, between the V.I. government and Cigna; the second renewal of Group Dental Insurance, by and between the V.I. government and Cigna, and the first renewal of agreement for Vision Insurance between the V.I. government and Standard.
• Bill 33-0419, which authorizes the purchase of real property on St. Croix to complete Phase II of the Frederiksted Economic Revitalization Project.
• Bill 33-0420, which authorizes the V.I. Port Authority to establish its own self-insurance and captive insurance programs to cover and manage certain risks.