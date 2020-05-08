ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Legislature adjourned at 6 p.m. Thursday, ending an eight-hour session that saw high-profile bills, overridden vetoes and a greenlight to extend the territory’s public health state of emergency.
The session, replete with face masks and social distancing at Ottley Legislative Hall on, culminated a two-day whirlwind of activity, with a Committee of the Whole hearing Wednesday that updated lawmakers on the COVID-19 outbreak and a bill Thursday to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days.
While all 14 senators present — Sen. Alicia Barnes was absent — voted in favor of the extension through July 11, the basis for the measure came under fire.
Senators Kenneth Gittens, Janelle Sarauw and Kurt Vialet argued that extensions to a state of emergency should be the prerogative of the executive branch — and that requiring the Legislature to approve an extension only delayed the governor’s efforts.
“I don’t believe we should be tying the hands of the governor, or any governor, during such a time of emergency,” Gittens said. “They should have leverage to extend the state of emergency as long as there is collaboration with the first branch of government.”
Sarauw followed suit.
“In a highly evolved democracy such as ours, the governor’s ability or authority to declare a state of emergency is sacrosanct — this bill must be repealed,” she said.
Vialet reminded the body that it was Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, who, as a senator in the 32nd Legislature, sponsored the bill requiring governors to seek legislative approval for extensions.
That bill, according to Vialet, violated the government’s separation of powers and was a political effort to control former Gov. Kenneth Mapp.
“The bill was a Mapp bill,” Vialet said. “[Its intent was to] control Mapp because he had issued a state of emergency for almost a year and we wanted to take that power away. At the time, I cautioned [Roach] to not implement the bill. And now it is haunting him. Bills should not be drafted for a person. Bills are drafted for longevity.”
Vetoes overridden
Notably, all 14 senators unanimously voted to override three of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s vetoes.
The first involved Bill 33-0290, a bill that seeks to redefine the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s billing cycle and reduce the amount of time that it can “back-bill” customers. The measure defines a billing cycle as a period not to exceed 35 days and shortens WAPA’s back-bill period from three billing cycles to one.
The second involved Bill 33-0145, which requires the director of the Office of Management and Budget to conduct a mid-year review of the budget and to report the review findings to the Senate Finance Committee and the Post Audit Division.
The third involved 33-0289, which allows licensed doctors of podiatric medicine to supervise physician assistants.
What passed
• Bill 33-0297, a bill that seeks to crack down on government-issued credit card abuse. The bill requires all current government-issued credit cards to be discarded and properly reissued under the purview of the Finance Department.
• Bill 33-0292, a bill that calls for a referendum vote on convening a constitutional convention to consider adopting the Revised Organic Act, or portions of it, as the V.I. constitution.
• Bill 33-0296, a bill that opens absentee voting to any eligible elector — for the 2020 primary and general elections — who wishes to avoid in-person voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Bill 33-0249, a bill that mandates the Agriculture and Tourism departments to host an Agricultural Conference alternately and annually on the islands of St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John.
• Bill 33-0242, a bill to petition the U.S. Congress to terminate the statutory cap on overall Medicaid funding to the territory, to eliminate the specific limit of 55% on the rate of federal matching funds for Medicaid in the territory and to provide for the eligibility of the territory to receive Medicaid disproportionate share hospital payments.
• Bill 33-0093, a bill that establishes the St. Thomas Capital Improvement Fund.
• Bill 33-0102, a bill that includes graduates of the Adult Education Center among those eligible to receive scholarships as valedictorian and salutatorian; and increases the scholarship maximum amounts for undergraduate and graduate scholarship.
• Bill 33-0132, a bill that requires greater expertise among members of the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System.
• Bill 33-0224, a bill that increases the fines for selling or serving alcohol to minors.
• Bill 33-0137, a bill that authorizes the Division of Economic Research of the Office of Management and Budget, the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the V.I. Economic Development Authority to create a plan to assist the territory in developing a sustainable blue economy.
• Bill 33-0273, a bill that amends the hiring requirements for international financial service entities to receive tax incentive benefits.
• Bill 33-0197, a bill that authorizes the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue to create any and all forms necessary for the collection and filing of taxes.
• Bill 33-0244, a bill that declares May as Virgin Islands Mental Health Awareness Month.
• Bill 33-0230, a bill that to posthumously honors Beulah Smith Harrigan for her service to the children of the Virgin Islands and for her role in the development of the library system; and names the children’s room at the Charles Wesley Turnbull Regional Library in her memory.
• Bill 33-0097, a bill that posthumously honors Euclyn “Pede” Prentice, Jr., for his accomplishments in the horse racing industry and names a road in his honor.
What failed
Bill 33-0298, a bill that sought to decrease the number of signatures required for non-party aspirants to appear on a nomination ballot. Sarauw, who brought the measure to the floor, argued that it would create greater parity between party and non-party aspirants, as the former only require 25 signatures while the latter require 100. Opponents of the bill said the bill was too late as the filing date for nomination petitions and papers is Tuesday.