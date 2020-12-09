ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers Tuesday unanimously approved the governor’s request to extend the territory’s state of emergency declaration for another 60 days.
The extension, which carries the declaration through Feb. 6, will allow the V.I. government to maintain its emergency authority in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as maintain access to federal benefits and assistance.
“An extension of the emergency declaration provides continued support in the territory for education, testing, and most important, enforcement of Gov. Bryan’s executive orders for COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” said V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen.
“An extension provides continued use of the National Guard for airport screening, COVID-19 testing, expansion for seaport screening and assistance in vaccine transport to health care providers,” he added.
The territory has been in both a national state of emergency and territorial state of emergency since March 13.
Borrowing bill
Lawmakers on Tuesday also unanimously approved a measure that amended Act 8310, which authorized the governor to borrow monies from public funds to offset cash flow problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The act also authorized the issuance of a revenue anticipation note of up to $60 million to provide funding for authorized government functions.
The amendments essentially updated the act to the new fiscal year, since no public funds were accessed as per the act.
“These are minor but very necessary changes that will allow for final closing on this facility by Dec. 17 and also allow for the government to have funding at the ready, in the event that revenues really do not come in as projected in the next few months,” said V.I. Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal. “Having this loan at our disposal will ensure that payroll can continue to be processed and other mandatory costs can be paid.”