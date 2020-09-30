ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers on Tuesday approved and forwarded to the governor a bill to suspend and temporarily replace the V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board with a new oversight committee, the latest in a string of efforts to heighten accountability of the cash-strapped utility.
Bill 33-0346, which establishes a “Management and Oversight Review Committee” for at least three years, aims to bring together five subject matter experts in power generation, finance and law, who can perform an objective “deep dive” into the operational and financial management of the utility.
The committee would acquire all financial and organizational documents from WAPA, develop plans for appropriate base rates and debt consolidation among other areas and procure the services of a public utility management company if more expertise is needed.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens, an ardent critic of WAPA’s leadership, pointed to the utility’s recent decision to hire a new chief financial officer at a roughly $171,000 annual salary while keeping its current CFO — Debra Gottlieb — as an interim special adviser for roughly $140,000 annually.
“There’s something wrong with their math,” Gittens said. “The first 17 top tier people [at WAPA] cost us upwards of $1.9 million and now they’re going to jack it up again by going over $2.1 million. Do the math. And every month, somebody is getting some ridiculous, outrageous bill.”
Sen. Alicia Barnes, who used to work for WAPA, agreed that something has gone “awry” with the utility and disruptions in service are having a growing impact on people’s lives, including students learning virtually.
“We are creating a structural lower class in this society if we don’t recognize that certain services are not privileges, they are entitlements as citizens,” she said. “We are entitled to reliable and affordable electricity.”
The bill, which was sponsored by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, passed 14-1. Sen. Athneil Thomas was the sole nay vote.
Bill 33-0346 follows three other WAPA-related bills that the Legislature forwarded to the governor last week.
Bill 33-0272 establishes the Ratepayers’ Bill of Rights, which provides recourse and redress to individuals when confronted with concerns or issues with public utilities.
Bill 33-0210 and Bill 33-0211 set minimum qualifications for members of the WAPA board and the V.I. Public Services Commission, respectively.
What passed
Tuesday’s legislative session included the passage of 35 fiscal year 2021 budget bills. Most notably, Bill 33-0377, the main fiscal year 2021 budget bill, which appropriates $608,622,509 for General Fund operations from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021.