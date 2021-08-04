Lawmakers have forced the passage of two bills intended to improve the troubled V.I. Water and Power Authority, after voting unanimously Tuesday to override vetoes by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
In May, Bryan vetoed Bill 34-0021, which would establish the Public Services Commission as a semi-autonomous agency and require WAPA to hire a “turnaround” company, and Bill 34-0026, which would establish criteria for the makeup of the WAPA board.
The vetoes received swift public criticism amid ongoing outages and estimated billing, with WAPA customers imploring officials to find some way to reform the Authority and lower utility bills.
But Bryan said he vetoed Bill 34-0021 “for multiple reasons to include its lack of clarity which makes it open to multiple legal interpretations.”
The bill “goes beyond enhancing the territorial regulatory functions of the PSC by giving the PSC and the Legislature authority to run various instrumentalities and businesses characterized as ‘public utilities,’” according to his transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
Bryan added that the “most fatal component of the bill is the inclusion of the directives that WAPA must hire a turnaround management company, implement its recommendation, and comply with its Turnaround Report.”
Such a decision “to engage and pay for the services of a turnaround management company is clearly an executive decision and function to be made by WAPA’s Board and Executive Committee,” Bryan wrote.
The governor said that the directive to hire a turnaround company and provisions in the bill for additional staffing and expanded jurisdiction for the PSC are unfunded mandates that WAPA and the PSC cannot afford, and “as I have stated multiple times previously, unfunded legislative provisions provide an undeliverable proposal to the public.”
He also vetoed Bill 34-0026, because the proposed change “is solely to remove the number of individuals directly appointed by the governor from amongst cabinet-level heads of departments or agencies,” according to the transmittal letter.
“While this measure is motivated by great intentions to address the vexing problems of WAPA, it does nothing to improve the efficiency, reliability and affordability of the services provided by the Water and Power Authority,” Bryan wrote.
He added that it “does nothing to address the allegations of waste, fraud and abuse. It does nothing to address customer complaints. It is solely focused on limiting the governor’s input into the decision-making of WAPA.”
Following the unanimous override votes Tuesday, Frett-Gregory said that Bryan would be informed of senators’ decision to pass the bills into law.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News about the override of Bryan’s vetoes.