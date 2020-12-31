ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to override five of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s vetoes.
These included the veto of Bill 33-0112, a measure sponsored by Sen. Javan James Sr. that seeks to take revenue from firearm and ammunition license fees and channel it to the St. Croix Career and Technical Education Center, as opposed to the General Fund.
In October, Bryan vetoed the bill, recommending the funds be used for a more gun control-related purpose.
Lawmakers voted 13-0 to override the veto. Sen. Athneil Thomas and Janelle Sarauw were absent.
The Legislature also saved Bill 33-0358. The bill, which Bryan kicked back and said was needed “corrective actions,” seeks to transfer two acres of land from the V.I. Water and Power Authority to the V.I. government for the construction of a new police facility in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
Sponsor Sen. Kenneth Gittens pointed out earlier that the land transfer comes at no cost to the government and provides leverage in securing federal funding for a modern police station designed to better meet the needs of the community.
Lawmakers voted 14-0 to override the veto.
Other bills
The Legislature also voted to override the veto of Bill 33-0348, which seeks to repeal obsolete provisions in the law relating to medical professionals and licensing, and which allows physician assistants to prescribe, dispense and administer Schedule II through V narcotic drugs and non-narcotic drugs to the extent delegated by a physician.
The Legislature also voted to override the vetoes of Bill 33.0343 and Bill 33-0269.
Bill 33-0343 establishes minimum criteria for members of the V.I. Government and Health Facilities Corporation Board; decreases the number of its members; and increases the stipend of its board members. Bill 33-0269 enhances the policies and procedures of Property and Procurement.