The approval of controversial permits for the Summer’s End marina project in Coral Bay, removal of the King Christian statue from Emancipation Garden, a bill to provide beach access ramps for persons with disabilities, and ID cards for Indigenous Virgin Islanders were among dozens of measures passed during Friday’s legislative session.
Summer’s End
The marina project has generated both support and condemnation over the years, and Sen. Myron Jackson unsuccessfully introduced an amendment in the nature of a substitute bill, before senators voted to approve the measure as originally proposed.
Bill No. 33-0428 is “an Act ratifying the Major Coastal Zone Permits” for the marina project and a letter from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to managing member Chaliese Summers dated Dec. 18, modifying the consolidated permits.
But there are two “key plots” owned by Virgin Islanders that are in dispute, and “until that gets straightened out, to go ahead and pass this here in terms of just looking at that, they have to own the properties outright before they can make that decision to move forward,” said Sen. Dwayne DeGraff. “It makes it look like the Legislature is rough-shodding the families.”
Jackson, who did not seek re-election, weighed in with his support.
“We have had this particular application in the Legislature for some time — for too long. And before this legislature dissolves, we have to act,” he said “The Legislature is not dealing with land ownership. We are dealing with the submerged leases owned by the people of this territory.”
Jackson said he believed the intentions of those who have invested in the project “are sincere and for the best interest of the people of St. John who have been engaged over the years,” and “the Legislature should act on this permit and resolve our duty.”
DeGraff said “it would be wrong” to give Summers “the false hope to keep investing money, and end up taking Virgin Islanders’ property.”
“I can’t see us moving forward to do that under a rush, it’s been years since this was supposed to be done, it hasn’t been done for reasons,” he said.
Jackson, however reiterated his stance that it’s “not an issue relating to us taking their property, it can be resolved and it will resolve by the courses to which it has to take place.”
“So, I want to put it on the record, Senator Jackson ain’t taking any family property for Summer’s End,” Jackson said.
Sen. Steven Payne Sr., in support of the project, said the marina will bring jobs to the economically struggling Coral Bay area, and that project proponent Bob O’Connor worked to move the marina forward “not for himself, but for the island of St. John.”
O’Connor has been in ill health and “this marina project is Bob O’Connor’s legacy,” Payne said. “He not only dedicated 20 years of his life trying to get this project moving, but as a former senator at large and chairman at the port authority, he always fought for the empowerment and sustainability of native Virgin Islanders.”
The permit approval is one of many hurdles still left to clear before the marina project might one day be a reality, including review and approval by federal agencies and ongoing litigation.
Vote count:
Seven senators voted in favor of the permit approval, while DeGraff, Sen. Janelle Sarauw, and Sen. Athneil Thomas were opposed. Three senators — Allison DeGazon, Stedmann Hodge, and Kenneth Gittens — were excused from the vote, and Sens. Alicia Barnes and Kurt Vialet did not vote.
While Jackson supported the Summer’s End project, he opposed a minor coastal zone permit for Lovango Islands Holdings to install 10 helix-type anchored moorings on the south side of Lovango Cay, offshore of St. Thomas and St. John, “for use by guests visiting the resort and country club facilities.”
“When we can anchor into a bay and there’s a sign that tells me ‘No Trespassing,’ I have a problem with that,” Jackson said. “I understand the private part. But when you’re telling me from the ocean, ‘No Trespassing,’ I’ve got a problem with that.”
While developing private oases for the well-heeled on outlying cays is “the new trend,” Jackson said, “we cannot create separate societies in the 21st century.”
Sarauw joined Jackson in being the only senators to vote against the mooring permit.
King Christian
Senators voted unanimously to approve Bill No. 33-0369, that seeks to remove the copper bust of King Christian IX from Emancipation Garden and replacing it with “The Conch Shell Blower” statue, after a successful petition started by Jason Meade, who has carried on the tradition of conch shell blowing. The amended bill also appropriates $20,000 from the Centennial Special Fund for the removal and replacement of the bust.
The current bust is being removed and placed in a museum at Fort Christian.
All senators agreed that the location change is appropriate.
“Why can’t young people walk through an Emancipation Garden of their heroes that liberated them? And we don’t understand the impact of colonialism,” Sarauw said. “You have people coming here telling you about ‘Make America Great Again,’ there’s no respect in certain areas of this island for ancestral Virgin Islanders.”
Magens Bay Board
Several items were removed from Friday’s agenda at senators’ request, including a bill to change the composition of the Magens Bay board that sponsor Sarauw said was misunderstood.
“The well has been poisoned, there has been a campaign with misinformation,” Sarauw said. “In light of not having the bill be killed in the body because of the misinformation, I’m going to come back with another approach in the 34th.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden also pulled a bill that would have changed the law regarding criminal public nuisance for further revision. A whole section of resolutions was also removed from the agenda and will be heard at the next session on Dec. 21.
Bill No. 33-0438 was designated a so-called “Christmas tree bill,” to which senators could add non-germane amendments. The bill itself appropriates $75,000 from the Centennial Special Fund to the Department of Education for the Charlotte Amalie High School’s centennial activities.
Sen. Kurt Vialet offered an amendment clarifying WTJX’s tax-free property rights as a government entity, striking a proposed per diem for board members, and providing for board members to serve until a replacement is found.
Sarauw amended the bill to revise probate regulations, and language striking “personal care products” from a bill banning sunscreens with chemicals that could harm coral reefs.
“Almost every single personal care product,” has the chemicals, so “it’s just a corrective amendment,” Sarauw said.
During Friday’s session, senators also voted favorably on the following items:
• Bill No. 33-0414, rezoning Plot No. 2 Estate Coakley Bay East End Quarter, St. Croix from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to R-3 (Residential-Medium Density), as well as Bill No. 33-0434 — an Act to rezone Remainder Parcel No. 5 Estate Honduras, No. 8C Southside Quarter, Residential-Medium Density to Special
• Bill No. 33-0041 – Establishing requirements for the construction and repair of roads and highways
• Bill No. 33-0055 – Pertaining to the Public Services Commission
• Bill No. 33-0198 — Increasing the penalty for the illegal importation of snakes and imposing penalties for the importation of animals or species not indigenous to the Virgin Islands Senators also amended the bill to require all current snake owners to register their animals with the Agriculture commissioner, and immediately report if their snake goes missing.
• Bill No. 33-0232 – An Act to fully adopt and enact the Uniform Residential Mortgage Satisfaction Act
• Bill No. 33-0250 – An Act relating to the duties of the Department of Public Works, Division of Capital Improvement in administering and coordinating capital improvement projects, to require that a Front-End Engineering and Design is completed for each capital improvement project of the various departments and V.I. government agencies of the Government before the procurement of engineering and construction services
• Bill No. 33-0303 – An Act relating to Internet Gaming and Gambling licensing and fees requirements and matters related thereto
• Bill No. 33-0351 – An Act providing an amnesty for property owners who have enclosed or have started to enclose the remaining usable space under their houses without submitting buildings plans to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources for approval or without the issuance of a building permit and the enclosed space or the space to be enclosed does not exceed the boundary of the existing structure
• Bill No. 33-0360 – An Act implementing and setting the requirements for online learning
• Bill No. 33-0362 – An Act appropriating $900,000 from the St. John Capital Improvement Fund of the Virgin Islands Port Authority for certain improvements to the Lorence Boynes Sr. Ferry Terminal at Cruz Bay, St. John
• Bill No. 33-0364 – An Act amending to the recognition of indigenous tribes as official tribes of the Virgin Islands, and creating the Virgin Islands Indigenous Indian Tribe Identification Card
• Bill No. 33-0367 – An Act to change the composition of the Commission on Aging and its duties and for other related purposes
• Bill No. 33-0376 – An Act requiring the Department of Agriculture to develop a territorial agriculture plan and providing $180,000 from the General Fund to the DOA to assist with developing the plan
• Bill No. 33-0433 – An Act to the composition of the Cannabis Advisory Board
• Bill No. 33-0435 – An Act amending Act No. 8365, relating to the fiscal year 2021 operating budget for V.I. government to increase the funding for wage adjustments form $2,623,000; to $9,760,658, to appropriate $18,000.000 to the Single Payer Utility Fund to reduce the operating expenses for the Department of Finance from “$2,091,757 to $1,591,757, to reduce the budget of the Department of Education from $167,807,284 to $164,180,173”; to increase the Department of Public Work’s appropriation for the Abandoned Vehicles Programs in St. Croix and St. Thomas from $25,000 to $75,000; to appropriate an additional $ 75,000 for a St. John Abandoned Vehicles Program, and $400,000 for additional road work; to increase the appropriation for the Nurse Licensure Board form $391,026 to $536,886; to appropriate of $305,312 as a contribution to the Taxi License Fund; to appropriate $2,000,000 as a contribution to the V.I. Housing Finance Authority; amending Act No. 6366 relating to the 2021 fiscal year operating budget for the University of the Virgin Islands to provide for a direct appropriation for the University and to add an appropriation of $180,000 for preparing an agriculture plan; amending Act No. 8245 relating to fiscal year 2020 operating budget for the Government of the Virgin Islands to make the $10,000,000 appropriation for Retroactive Payment of Retirees Over 65 non-lapsing; and provide for other related purposes
•
• Bill No. 33-0436 – An Act appropriating $1,665,637 from the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund to the Virgin Islands Port Authority for the completion of the “Henry E. Rohlsen Improvement and Expansion Project”
• Bill No. 33-0439 – An Act establishing an amnesty period until June 30, 2020, for the waiver of penalties for payment of outstanding income taxes and the waiver of interest and penalties for payment of outstanding gross receipt taxes and real property taxes for all tax years and to require the Director of the Virgin Island Bureau of Internal Revenue to publish information on this amnesty
• Bill No. 33-0220 — An Act providing for the construction of ramps or walkways at least two beaches in each island district that would allow persons with disabilities access to the beaches
• Bill No. 33-0004 — An Act amending the Virgin Islands Code title 3, chapter 5 adding subchapter III to enact The Virgin Islands Public Art Program Act requiring one percent of total capital improvement project costs to be expended for works of art placed in government buildings
• Bill No. 33-0432 — An Act honoring and commending Orville Edward Kean, Ph.D. for his contributions to the University of the Virgin Islands and the community by renaming the Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas the “Orville Kean Campus Center”
• Bill No. 33-0425 — An Act renaming the Southside Road on St. John “The Rudolph ‘Pimpy’ Thomas, Jr. Road”
• Bill No. 33-0449 — A bill amending title 17 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 15 relating to the Virgin Islands Higher Education Scholarship Program to extend eligibility for scholarships to students in the Dual Credit Program
• Bill No. 33-0355 — An Act amending Title 11 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 23, relating to the Small Business Development Agency by adding a section 1266 to provide an income tax deduction to small businesses that employ persons with disabilities
All of the following nominations by Gov. Bryan were approved:
• Marion Wilson, Licensed Practical Nurse, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure St. Croix District
• Marise James, Esq., V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation
• Dina Perry-Malone, V.I. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners
• Marvin Pickering, chairman, V.I. Casino Control Commission District of St. Croix
• Ronan David, Esq., director, Division of Gaming Enforcement
• Kai Nielsen V.I. Coastal Zone Management Commission District of St. Croix
• Kai Smith V.I. Coastal Zone Management Commission District of St. Thomas-St. John
• Marion Wilson V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure Licensed Practical Nurse District of St. Croix
• Tanicia Penn, registered nurse with Varied Specializations, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure
• Arnelle Lewis-Comissiong, registered nurse with Varied Specialization, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure
• Juliette Petty, voting lay person, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, St. Thomas/St. John District
• E. Aracelis Francis, Ph.D., the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District
• Juliette Millin, the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District
• Andre’ Dorsey, Government Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees, St. Thomas-St. John District