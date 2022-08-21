An attorney representing Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory has moved to dismiss a complaint filed by former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr., who is still fighting to clear his name after he was expelled from the 34th Legislature for sexual harassment.

According to the motion filed Aug. 10 by Joseph Arellano in V.I. Superior Court, because of Payne’s civil complaint “the Senate President (and, indeed, the entire Legislature) are being hauled into Court to defend legislative hearings which they held in the course of their legislative duties.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.