An attorney representing Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory has moved to dismiss a complaint filed by former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr., who is still fighting to clear his name after he was expelled from the 34th Legislature for sexual harassment.
According to the motion filed Aug. 10 by Joseph Arellano in V.I. Superior Court, because of Payne’s civil complaint “the Senate President (and, indeed, the entire Legislature) are being hauled into Court to defend legislative hearings which they held in the course of their legislative duties.”
Further, he wrote “... the Senators, and each of them, and the body as a whole, is absolutely immune from liability, and also immune from inquiry as to the motives of the voting Senators,” pursuant to the Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s Constitution.
The court has not yet ruled on Arellano’s motion for an expedited briefing schedule and request for oral argument on the motion to dismiss.
Arellano wrote that Frett-Gregory referred the matter for investigation by a special ethics committee after a Senate employee filed the complaint against Payne on March 14, which accused Payne of luring her to his room at Kings Alley Hotel on St. Croix following a public hearing on Feb. 28.
Ethics committee exhibits unveiled
Several exhibits are attached to Arellano’s motion, including documents from the ethics committee’s investigation that had not previously been made public.
One of the exhibits shows portions of email correspondence in which Payne attempted to obtain video surveillance footage from the Legislature and hotel.
Payne sent an April 12 email to the Legislature’s Executive Director Kurell Sheridan and Sen. Novelle E. Francis Jr., “formally requesting permission” to obtain video surveillance footage from the St. Croix Legislature and Kings Alley Hotel, “so that I may 100% clear my name.”
On June 10, Payne emailed attorney Kye Walker, who serves as local counsel to the V.I. Public Finance Authority, the government instrumentality led by board Chairman Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and which owns Kings Alley Hotel.
Payne asked if Walker was able to obtain the requested footage, and she responded on June 11.
“The vendor has not indicated that it has the footage. I advised earlier that the surveillance system at the hotel is dated and footage was not stored for more than 2 months at a time,” Walker responded. “I was awaiting the vendor to perform a final check and get back to me in the off-chance the footage was available, but have not heard back from the vendor.”
Walker said she followed up again on June 10 but received no response.
“It is safe to assume at this point that the footage wasn’t stored as the hotel would have had no reason to store it at the time,” Walker wrote.
Attached exhibits also show that Payne said the complainant had previously accused another Senate employee of harassment, and Payne said he discussed the situation with Eustace Browne, assistant director of public affairs for the St. Croix Legislature.
Payne requested that Browne make a statement, and Browne did file a written statement on June 23 about his recollections of the 2021 incident, in which Browne said it was Payne who told him that a male Legislature employee was harassing a female staffer in Payne’s office.
“I then informed you to please place this issue in writing and by sending said documentation to our HR and or the Executive Director’s Office. However, you indicated at that time, that you did not want to make it a big issue,” Browne wrote.
“Furthermore, shortly after the brief conversation with you, Senator, I spoke with our HR Director about the matter and he in turn told me the same thing, that you should place the concern/allegation in writing and nothing since that time was said or done until now,” Browne wrote.
Another exhibit is an April 26 letter to Payne from Sen. Milton Potter, chairman of the Committee on Ethical Conduct, informing him that he had received an investigative report from Frett-Gregory identifying “three specific admissions by you that may violate the Legislature’s Code of Ethical Conduct,” including “that you brought the luggage of an employee into your hotel room,” gave the employee his hotel room key card, and “displayed a firearm in the hotel room in the presence of the employee.”
Response from Payne’s attorney
Also attached as an exhibit is a four-page “preliminary hearing supplement” sent to Potter by Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore.
Payne voluntarily gave a videotaped statement to investigators in which he “readily admitted” to the three acts during the interview — but Moore said none were criminal or improper, and each had an explanation.
Regarding the luggage, Moore wrote that Payne’s chief of staff would typically coordinate hotel and other arrangements, but she had to attend to personal business on Feb. 28 so Payne gave the complainant a ride from the St. Croix Legislature to Pollo Tropico to pick up food, before returning to the hotel.
When they parked and walked to the hotel, the complainant was carrying the food, drinks, and her handbag, so Payne placed her duffel bag on his rolling suitcase and went to his room, with the employee following, according to Moore’s supplement.
Moore wrote that the employee told Payne she was concerned about security at the hotel, and Payne went through his “ritual” of clearing his hotel room with his licensed handgun and checking to make sure the doors and windows were secure.
The employee was still concerned about security at the hotel and the possibility of someone climbing over the balcony and breaking in, according to the supplement.
“After further discussion and his inability to assuage her concerns, he offered his room key with the admonishment that she should first check her room and, should she hear any unusual noise in her room that night, to run from the room screaming to his, and he, as a former V.I. Police Officer, would intercede, make an arrest, or do whatever was necessary to protect a member of his staff,” Moore wrote.
“Upon hearing that, he stated that she appeared relieved, collected her bag and went to her room (believed to be on the third floor). He called to insure that she would similarly check her rooms, doors and window locks,” Moore wrote.
Payne later learned that his chief of staff spoke to the employee to confirm her travel arrangements back to St. Thomas, and “she made no complaints” at that time, according to the supplement.
The employee said in her complaint that Payne told her “you can sleep on my side of the bed,” which “is flatly denied by him,” Moore wrote, adding that Payne “has a CPAP machine he uses to sleep every night.”
Moore also said Payne’s firearm “was not used to coerce Complainant, but rather had the opposite effect of giving her the confidence in his immediate ability to better insure her security, if she ran from her room to his, if necessary,” according to the supplement. “In thinking about that aspect, there is seldom anyone at a hotel desk late at night and, if so, probably not armed. Hotel security, such as it may exist, could be anywhere on the property and maybe not awake.”
Moore added that the complainant “delayed reporting the incident for two weeks then, on the same day she filed it, she tried to dismiss it.”
He concluded by saying that “the facts Senator Payne has provided made the foregoing logical and justifiable reasons in an understandable sequence lasting approximately two hours from the Legislature to the hotel room. Perhaps things could have been done better had he more time to reflect, but he made necessary decisions within the event,” Moore wrote.
Arellano, in his motion, pointed out that the ethics committee held “multiple hearings, in which the Plaintiff participated and was heard, both personally and through counsel,” and the other 14 senators publicly voted to expel Payne on the floor of the Legislature on June 20.
At that hearing, Payne denied the employee’s allegations.
“How many times must a complainant lie before they are charged with perjury?” said Payne, who served for over 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department.
Payne also said at the hearing that he was being denied due process, and his fellow senators were being denied access to all of the evidence, including an April 14 report that he said “stated I did not violate the sexual harassment policy of the Virgin Islands Legislature.”
Despite his statements, senators voted to expel Payne from the 34th Legislature, and the Democratic Party chose Angel Bolques Jr. to finish Payne’s term. Bolques defeated Payne, who was still on the ballot, in the Aug. 6 Democratic primary election.