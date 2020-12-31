ST. THOMAS — The final session of the 33rd Legislature on Wednesday had lawmakers sprinting to pass a bevy of long-stalled goals, succeeding in gun violence prevention but failing in recreational cannabis use.
Gun Violence Prevention Office
After several failed attempts, Sen. Myron Jackson’s bill to establish an Office of Gun Violence Prevention under the Office of the Governor pushed through on a 12-1 vote.
The proposed office seeks to be a coordinating agency for public, private and nonprofit entities, and serve to identify underlying causes of gun violence and strategies to keep neighborhoods safe.
Lawmakers previously voiced opposition toward the bill, insisting the office would be another layer of bureaucracy and a needless addition to a government already replete with similar programs and responsibilities.
“When are we going to hold our government departments and agencies accountable?” asked Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory on Wednesday. “All of these entities should be coming together to address gun violence and our social and economic issues. I don’t know that [another] office can do that for us.”
Jackson, a longtime advocate of gun violence prevention, said the bill’s passage was the “right course of action for a territory in a crisis of gun violence,” noting that the Virgin Islands has already seen close to 50 homicides this year alone.
The bill, if signed into law, will use $250,000 from the General Fund to create the office.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens voted against the bill, while Frett-Gregory abstained. Sen. Janelle Sarauw was absent from Wednesday’s session due to a family medical emergency.
Recreational marijuana use
A handful of senators attempted a last-ditch effort Wednesday to pass a bill that expanded the legalization of medicinal cannabis to recreational use. The purported 90-page bill, which was not discussed in detail during the session — nor could it be viewed online on the Legislature website’s “Bill Tracker” — led to a contentious back-and-forth between lawmakers about what exactly the measure did and whether it met legal sufficiency.
Sen. Stedmann Hodge Jr. special ordered the bill to the floor after requesting that Sarauw’s preemption of the medical marijuana expansion be waived. Sen. Kurt Vialet voiced frustration over the procedure, as well as the long list of amendments to the bill that was brought to his attention the day of the session.
“I’m honestly not sure if everyone knows how exactly [these amendments] are going to be infused in the bill and the impact it will have on said legislation,” Vialet said. “Why are we rushing this at the 11th hour? This isn’t the last Legislature that is going to be before the people of the Virgin Islands.”
Sen. Alicia Barnes, who brought forth the amendments, said a number of working sessions were done with other senators and that the bill was properly vetted, shared and stalled for too long to the detriment of the territory.
Lingering questions, however, over the bill’s compliance with the Organic Act led lawmakers to withdraw the bill from the agenda.
Senators who supported the amendments included Barnes; Marvin Blyden; Allison DeGazon; Novelle Francis Jr.; Donna Frett-Gregory; Stedmann Hodge Jr.; Javan James Sr.; Steven Payne Sr.; Athneil Thomas; and Oakland Benta.
Vialet and Gittens voted against.
What passed
• Bill 33-0300, which directs the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs commissioner to impose a numerical limitation on the issuance of licenses for gasoline stations. The bill also imposes a five-year moratorium on the issuance of licenses for new gasoline stations throughout the territory.
• Bill 33-0429, which authorizes the Board of Directors of the Virgin Islands Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation to make an offer to purchase land for the purpose of reconstructing and expanding Luis Hospital and provides funding for the purchase.
• Bill 33-0471, which reduces payment of gross receipts tax from 5% to 1% for St. John car ferry businesses.
• Bill 33-0361, which relates to penalties for knowledge of sexual abuse of a minor, increasing the fine from $2,000 to $2,500 and mandating counseling in addition to imprisonment or fine.
• Bill 33-0096, which creates the Virgin Islands Government Prompt Payment Act and allows for the Department of Property and Procurement to streamline their process and make it easier for small businesses to be paid.
• Bill 33-0293, which adds the commissioners of the Health and the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and to the V.I. Industrial Hemp Commission.
• Bill 33-0463, which approves the Second Amendment to the Agreement for Medical Health Insurance between the Government of the Virgin Islands, through GESC Health Insurance Board of Trustees, the University of the Virgin Islands, and the Virgin Islands Housing Authority, and United Healthcare Insurance Company and its affiliates, dated Jan. 1.