ST. THOMAS — The Bryan administration’s latest attempt to refinance roughly $1 billion of debt and channel savings toward the government’s ailing pension system fell flat Tuesday after lawmakers rejected a “do-over” bill to reenter the bond market and capitalize on lower interest rates.
In a 5-10 vote, the Legislature, which was called into special session by the governor, made clear their skepticism toward the bill, insisting it was guided by fuzzy math, shaky projections and a lack of information to gain their confidence.
“Would you refinance [a home mortgage] without knowing the interest rate, duration of the loan or payment schedule?” asked Sen. Janelle Sarauw. “No, but that’s what you guys are asking the body politic to do, to approve a refinancing with no information.”
While lawmakers had approved an almost identical bill in September, the transaction was pulled after litigation from retirees threatened the process and pushed the transaction beyond its closing deadline of Sept. 30.
The new bill, like the old one, sought to establish a separate governmental entity, or Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to take control of the rum cover-over monies that the territory collects from the U.S. Treasury.
Currently, these monies go toward debt service for matching fund revenue bonds issued by the V.I. Public Finance Authority. Once that debt service is paid — with interest rates of up to 6.75% — the residuals go toward the rum companies and the V.I. government.
Under the proposed bill, the SPV, untarnished by the V.I. government’s poor financial standing, would be more attractive to investors, and as such, be able to issue new matching fund bonds at lower interest rates — roughly 4.5%. That purportedly meant higher residuals to the V.I. government.
PFA Director Nathan Simmonds said the savings would generate $255 million in cash flow to the government over the next three fiscal years, an increase in cash that the Legislature could divert to badly-stressed areas like the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
Unlike the earlier version, however, the new bill dropped two provisions: one that placed an interest rate cap of 3.75% for potential investors and another that placed a sunset date for the transaction.
Simmonds said these provisions “adversely impacted” investor interest in the bonds and would have unnecessarily impacted bond pricing. Lawmakers, however, viewed this as another attempt to remove oversight of the transaction.
Sen. Kurt Vialet said the reason the earlier transaction fell short had nothing to do with litigation but rather a failure to capture an interest rate below the 3.75% cap.
Vialet, who serves as Senate Finance chairman, also attacked the structure of the proposal itself, claiming the 20-year transaction front-loaded savings while pushing a greater financial burden down the road.
Indeed, a chart from Bryan’s financial team showed that the territory would begin to experience a “dissavings” from 2031 through 2039 of roughly $340 million collectively.
“This is saving money on the front end, but on the back end, we’re paying $340 million, so you’re saying I’m going to pass this on to the next generation,” Vialet said.
The rejection marks a heavy blow to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who for months has made several public appeals in favor of debt refinancing and its ability to salvage the GERS, which faces insolvency in two years and a potential 50-70% cut in retiree benefits.
At a recent press briefing, the governor appeared to take a swipe at critics in the Legislature, who he claimed were stymieing his efforts to save the retirement system.
“The only logical objection that is left is saying that taking that savings and using it to address critical government projects and obligations, one of which is the GERS, is a bad thing,” Bryan said. “If you do not want to give any money to the GERS, then say that, and vote to refinance the debt, save the money and lower our debt payment annually, but we cannot afford to lose this opportunity by simply doing nothing.”
Voting against the measure were Sens. Oakland Benta; Marvin Blyden; Dwayne DeGraff; Novelle Francis Jr.; Donna Frett-Gregory; Kenneth Gittens; Javan James Sr.; Steven Payne Sr. Janelle Sarauw and Kurt Vialet.
Voting in favor were Sens. Alicia Barnes; Allison DeGazon; Stedmann Hodge Jr.; Myron Jackson; and Athneil Thomas.