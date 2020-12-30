ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers on Tuesday voted to send Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s latest debt refinancing bill to the Senate Finance Committee, requesting amendments that will likely take shape in the 34th Legislature and delay the governor’s debt reduction plan further.
The unanimous vote partly stemmed from concerns over Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which the Bryan administration had touted for its favorable bond rating and as proof that refinanced bonds could attract investors and be issued at lower interest rates.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., however, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently charged Kroll with internal control failures with regard to its rating methods. The litigation led to a $2 million settlement.
“[This] certainly merits further investigation and analysis,” said Francis, noting the litigation came to the Senate’s attention Tuesday.
Francis said the bill also failed to “satisfy the threshold” to protect the people of the Virgin Islands. While stating his commitment to lowering debt, he dismissed the bill as “not the pathway forward as currently constructed.”
“This is not about being risk-averse. This is about considering all angles in a piece of legislation that has far-reaching impact for our present and our future,” Francis said.
Senators, who convened in special session at the request of the governor, voted 14-0 in favor of sending the bill to the Finance Committee. Sen. Janelle Sarauw was absent.
Tuesday’s vote brought another unwanted delay for the Bryan administration, which after four months and two failed attempts, has tried to refinance $950 million in outstanding matching fund revenue bonds while favorable market conditions exist.
Bryan’s bill would do this by establishing a separate governmental entity, or Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to take control of the rum cover-over monies that the territory collects from the U.S. Treasury.
These monies currently pay off debt service for matching fund revenue bonds issued by the V.I. Public Finance Authority. When that debt service is paid with interest, the residuals go toward the rum companies and the V.I. government.
Under the proposed bill, the SPV, boasting a more favorable bond rating, would be able to issue new matching fund securitization bonds at lower interest rates, thus producing higher residuals to the government.
V.I. Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal said the transaction would reduce the amount of outstanding bonds from $950 million to roughly $818 million. This, in turn, would lower debt service payments and reap a savings of $226 million over the 20-year term of the bonds.
O’Neal added that unlike previous attempts, the new bill would not front-load savings. Lawmakers previously voiced concern that a front-loading of savings passed a greater financial burden to future generations — roughly $340 million in “dissavings” from 2031 to 2039.
“This transaction has been reduced to a basic refinancing of existing debt, with no front loading of the savings, as previously proposed,” O’Neal said. “This means that there will be no increased debt service on the back end and no $85 million per year, for three years, on the front-end.”
For Bryan, the front-loading of savings was meant to produce a large and immediate cash infusion into the Government Employees’ Retirement System. The original proposal claimed to provide $255 million in the first three years.
Lawmakers on Tuesday did not make any comments about the bill’s revisions or ask members of Bryan’s financial team any questions. Rather, a vote was simply taken after a prolonged recess.
The Legislature had approved Bryan’s first debt refinancing bill in September. That transaction was pulled, however, after litigation from retirees pushed it beyond its closing deadline of Sept. 30. Earlier this month, lawmakers voted against Bryan’s second attempt over concerns about its numbers and projections.