Senators considered numerous substantial pieces of legislation at the final session of the 34th Legislature on Thursday, including a recreational cannabis and expungement bill, legislation requiring construction of a mental health treatment facility and expanded services, and a $250,000 appropriation for the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the troubled V.I. Water and Power Authority.

The meeting was a continuation of the unfinished Dec. 20 session, during which senators heard testimony on the bill to legalize recreational cannabis use by adults in the Committee of the Whole.

