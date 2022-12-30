Senators considered numerous substantial pieces of legislation at the final session of the 34th Legislature on Thursday, including a recreational cannabis and expungement bill, legislation requiring construction of a mental health treatment facility and expanded services, and a $250,000 appropriation for the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the troubled V.I. Water and Power Authority.
The meeting was a continuation of the unfinished Dec. 20 session, during which senators heard testimony on the bill to legalize recreational cannabis use by adults in the Committee of the Whole.
Bill sponsor Sen. Janelle Sarauw held a working meeting with colleagues to draft revisions based on critique from testifiers, and introduced an amendment in the nature of a substitute Thursday. Changes include moving the age requirement from 18 to 21, a simplified 18% sales tax, and a requirement that the Office of Cannabis Regulation establish rules for sacramental use of cannabis. The bill’s provisions include $1 million to fund the first two years of operation of the Office of Cannabis Regulation, and an additional $250,000 to fund social equity programs and auto-expungement of qualifying cannabis-related criminal records.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory reminded her colleagues that they traveled to Colorado over a year ago to study that state’s cannabis industry and craft appropriate legislation.
“We spent the government’s money to travel to Colorado,” Frett-Gregory said. “It would be irresponsible of myself to not move this legislation up or down.”
Frett-Gregory has not yet responded to an Open Records Act request from The Daily News that seeks access to receipts and other documents showing exactly how much taxpayer money senators spent on that trip.
Senators debated long into the night, and had not yet voted on the measure as of Daily News press time Thursday evening.
Sarauw said that when approved, the bill will be forwarded to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for his final review — and noted that the government still hasn’t promulgated rules for medicinal cannabis.
The first bill Bryan signed into law when he took office in 2019 was a measure legalizing medical cannabis, but four years later, the Cannabis Advisory Board has yet to approve regulations and implement the law.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista said at the Dec. 20 session that the board would meet to approve the regulations before the end of the year, but a meeting date has not been announced.
Constitution
Senators also heard testimony Thursday on Bill No. 34-0153, which seeks to establish the Sixth Constitutional Convention. Testifiers and senators rehashed the disagreements and stalemates that ultimately scuttled the previous attempts to establish a territorial constitution.
Testifiers also praised Sens. Sarauw and Genevieve Whitaker for bringing the legislation forward, and said it’s a critical effort toward self determination for Virgin Islanders.
Former Sen. Myron Jackson sponsored a bill in the 33rd Legislature that put the issue on the ballot in 2020. An overwhelming 72% of the 11,545 voters who answered the question voted in favor of the Legislature enacting legislation to convene a constitutional convention to adopt the Revised Organic Act, or portions of it, as the Virgin Islands constitution.
Jackson said Thursday that the bill is in accordance with voters’ wishes, and is “another small step to political maturity and self-government.”
Senators had not yet voted on the measure as of press time.
GERS
Senators also heard testimony Thursday on Bill No. 34-0370, a resolution mandating the president of the 34th Legislature to institute a civil action against GERS for failure to implement a law requiring reinstatement of the pension plan’s loan program for members.
The program was temporarily suspended in 2015 due to cashflow issues, and GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs testified that the system is open to reinstating the program in October 2024.
The special purpose vehicle, a funding mechanism touted as the best hope of saving GERS from insolvency, is projected to result in positive cash flows of between $1.6 million and $1.8 million from 2023 through 2025, Nibbs testified.
But between 2026 and 2039, “the System is expected to experience negative cash flows before the next $158 million annual installment” in fiscal year 2040, Nibbs testified. “This is very troubling to the System.”
Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet said he was accused of fear mongering in August when he raised concerns about the special purpose vehicle, which utilizes rum cover-over payments.
Under the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, any excise tax collected on V.I. manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
The special purpose vehicle was structured at a rate of $13.25 per proof gallon, but that temporary rate expired in 2021, and is now $10.50.
Despite assurances from Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett that the rate would be increased again as part of a federal omnibus bill, Vialet said it was left out of the legislation when it was recently passed, leaving GERS with a serious funding gap.
GERS board chairman Dwane Callwood said members will discuss the precise amount of that gap at their next meeting, and Nibbs said he has a meeting planned with Gov. Bryan, who also serves as chairman of the Public Finance Authority.
Senators ultimately voted to remove the measure from the agenda, and bill sponsor Sen. Kenneth Gittens said “we have decided that we will give them some more time to work on this measure and we will work with them as well in the 35th Legislature.”
Mental health
Senators voted to approve Bill No. 34-0279, adopting the first comprehensive V.I. Behavioral Health Act to provide for services for individuals who suffer from behavioral health challenges and “provide for the first comprehensive public Behavioral Health Facility to treat individuals voluntarily and involuntarily who face behavioral health challenges; amending and repealing conflicting laws; and providing for other related purposes.”
Bill sponsor Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said the legislation was sent down by the governor but he worked on it extensively, and said he hopes the measure helps solve the “vexing issue” of untreated mental health issues.
Several senators expressed similar sentiments, including Sen. Javan James Sr., who said it “hurts my heart” to see so many people walking the streets of St. Croix “drugged out and going through different challenges, and most of them are younger than me.”
James cited the government’s frequent promise to establish a treatment facility in Anna’s Hope — a plan that has yet to come to fruition despite years of discussion — and said it’s time to get the territory’s mental health crisis under control “once and for all.”
Sens. Dwayne DeGraff, Milton Potter, and Kurt Vialet were absent from the votes Thursday.
The 12 senators present Thursday night also voted to approve:
• Bill No. 34-0211, relating to noise pollution to augment its enforcement.
• Bill No. 34-0232, relating to the governor’s initial report to the Legislature on a long-range program for the construction and improvement of roads and highways throughout the Virgin Islands; to change the time and frequency for the governor to submit the report to the Legislature and to establish procedures and minimum standards for paving and constructing roads in the Virgin Islands and for other related purposes.
• Bill No. 34-0368, establishing an Opioid Abatement Fund and an Opioid Abatement Fund Committee to oversee the use of the monies for specific purposes and report to the governor and the Legislature and the attorney general on the outcome.
• Bill No. 34-0383 — appropriating $250,000 from the St. John Capital Improvement Fund to the V.I. Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department to be awarded as a grant to the friends of the V.I. National Park to fund the second phase of the Cruz Bay playground revitalization project, and appropriating $150,000 for the purpose of purchasing equipment to maintain the running track surface and for temporary isolation stables at the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack on the island of St. Thomas
• Bill No. 34-0387, to change the zoning designation of Portion of the Remainder of Estate Beeston Hill (South Portion), Matricular No. 6a, Company Quarter, St. Croix from R-1 (Residential-Low Density) to B-3 (Business-Scattered). Property owners Atta and Jihad Misbeh have said they intend to construct condominiums and a small shopping center on the 15-acre site, but many area property owners publicly criticized the plan as inappropriate for the residential area, and urged senators not to approve the rezoning request. Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger amended the bill to require at least 30% of the parcel to remain green space, and prohibit establishment of a gas station, bar, tavern, nightclub, or outdoor music entertainment. Eight senators voted to approve the bill as amended, with Sen. Carla Joseph and Sarauw voting against the measure, and Sens. Francis-Heyliger and Whitaker not voting. DeGraff, Potter, and Vialet were absent.
Senators had not yet voted on the following bills as of press time Thursday night:
• Bill No. 34-0344, to expunge the criminal records of persons convicted for marijuana related crimes and offenses.
• Bill No. 34-0361, An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-9 to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 173-A-66 Estate Anna’s Retreat, No. 1 New Quarter St. Thomas from R-2 (Residential Low Density-One and Two Family) to B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood).
• Bill No. 34-0080, appropriating $250,000 to the Office of the Inspector General to investigate the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
• Bill No. 34-0390 — approving an agreement for the St. Croix Majorettes Inc. to lease Enrique Romeo Nieves Post as a practice space.
• Bill No. 34-0397, an appropriation to Frederiksted Healthcare for homeless services and to the Agriculture Department for drought subsidies.
• Bill No. 34-0396, approving a variance to allow for a transitional housing facility in Anna’s Retreat on St. Thomas.
• Bill No. 34-0349, a resolution expressing support for a U.S. House resolution that acknowledges the Supreme Court’s decision to continue relying on the Insular Cases is contrary to the Constitution and based on outdated racist views of territorial residents.
• Bill No. 34-0350, relating to the composition of and appropriation for the V.I. Youth Commission.
• Bill No. 34-0388, to increase the minimum salary for employees of the V.I. government and its semi-autonomous agencies and independent instrumentalities.
• Bill No. 34-0298, appropriating $500,000 from the Emergency Services Fund to the Department of Health for authorized purposes. Senators also said the bill would be designated for non-germane amendments.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.