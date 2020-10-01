ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers put the brakes on a so-called “Christmas tree” bill at the tail end of Wednesday’s legislative session. One of the bill’s add-ons would have stopped senators from getting a $15,000 pay raise.
“Failure to act on this amendment means that senators will give themselves an automatic pay raise,” said Sen. Kenneth Gittens, one of four senators who voted against tabling the bill. “They obviously shut the session down because of this amendment.”
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, who voted in favor of tabling the bill, called Gittens’ comments “disingenuous” and insisted the salary amendment was a rush-job, tacked onto a bill with no great thought or discussion when it should have been a stand-alone bill.
“That amendment needed to be in a bill and heard in the Committee on Finance,” she said.
Indeed, a clause in V.I. law requires the salaries of senators be tied to that of the lowest-paid Executive Branch commissioner — in this case, the commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation, who makes $85,000 a year. With the commissioner poised to get a $15,000 pay increase in fiscal year 2021, so too will lawmakers.
On Wednesday, Sen. Javan James Sr. sought to do away with this provision in a non-germane amendment to Bill 33-0198, which dealt with increasing penalties for the illegal importation of snakes.
However, before James could bring his amendment to the floor, Sen. Athneil Thomas, a primary sponsor of Bill 33-0198, requested his bill be removed from the agenda, insisting it needed more work.
Despite James’ objection, the Senate voted 10-4 to remove the bill from the agenda.
Voting in favor were Thomas, along with Senators Marvin Blyden, Allison DeGazon, Novelle Francis Jr. Donna Frett-Gregory, Stedmann Hodge Jr., Myron Jackson, Steven Payne Sr., Janelle Sarauw and Kurt Vialet.
Voting against were James, along with Senators Kenneth Gittens, Dwayne DeGraff and Oakland Benta.
Sen. Alicia Barnes was absent.
Gittens said he was “deeply disappointed” in the Senate’s decision. And as a primary sponsor of Bill 33-0198, he said he was “blindsided” by Thomas’ assertion that the bill needed more work.
“[Thomas] didn’t have a conversation with me in regard to having any hiccups on the bill,” Gittens said. “His motion [to withdraw] only came after the amendment was distributed to every senator.”
Gittens added that he would not support a salary increase for senators given the level of economic uncertainty in the territory, as well as its ailing pension system. “If they want a raise, let them vote on our amendment publicly. But rather than do that, these 10 senators shut down the legislative session,” he said.
Sarauw pushed back, insisting Gittens was “distorting the truth.”
“Sen. James dropped the amendment in the middle of a recess right before the last bill,” she said. “We didn’t get to caucus or have a discussion or anything. And I think it’s kind of shady to take a bill of that magnitude and tack it onto a bill about indigenous animals.”
Sarauw added that the reason that senators’ salaries are tied to the lowest paid commissioner is to be a “check and balance.”
“You don’t allow the institution to set its own salary — that’s ripe for corruption,” she said. “If you want to untie the salary, that’s fine, but tie it to something else. What is your Plan B? But to just untie it in a haphazard two-sentence amendment? We have to stop playing politics at some point.”
Gittens told The Daily News that he intends to convert the amendment into a bill on its own and proceed at the next session.