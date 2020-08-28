ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers recessed without a vote Thursday evening after hours of deliberation on a consequential debt refinancing bill, one that splintered the Legislature between those who saw a boon to retirees and others who saw an unscrupulous gamble.
The bill — Bill 33-0363 — underwent vetting in the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday before being special ordered to a full session. After a mix of tepid optimism and downright rejection from the floor, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. recessed the session to today at 10 a.m., citing “technical issues” with certain amendments.
Bill 33-0363
Bill 33-0363 was requested by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to reduce the territory’s debt service payment and mark the Virgin Islands’ reentry into the bond market for the first time in 11 years.
Specifically, the bill seeks to create a separate financial entity, or a Special Purpose Vehicle, that will purchase the rights and take full control of the rum cover-over monies that the territory collects from the U.S. Treasury.
Currently, these monies go toward debt service for matching fund bonds issued by the V.I. Public Finance Authority. After that debt service is paid, any remaining money goes toward the rum companies and the V.I. government. Under the proposed bill, the SPV, untarnished by the V.I. government’s poor financial standing, would be able to issue new matching fund bonds at lower interest rates — which in turn, would lower overall debt service requirements and result in more money remaining after the debt service is paid.
PFA Director Nathan Simmonds said an additional $255 million in cash would be unleashed over the next three fiscal years, an increase in cash that will shore up badly stressed areas like the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
“Under the status quo or ‘do nothing’ scenario, the Public Finance Authority would leave its outstanding $1.004 billion matching fund revenue bonds untouched and continue to pay interest on those bonds at interest rates that average 5.58% and as high as 6.75%,” Simmonds said. “The Public Finance Authority’s debt service payments of approximately $108 million in its 2021, 2022 and 2023 fiscal years would remain unchanged.”
However, he added, in today’s low interest rate environment, “our advisers expect that the new interest cost on the SPV bonds would be approximately 3.5% resulting in approximately $85 million less in debt service payments in each of the next three fiscal years and overall gross debt service savings and present value savings over the term of the debt.” Richard Tortora of Capital Markets Advisors, who testified on Thursday on behalf of the bill, broke it down further.
“What we are doing here is we’re just replacing higher interest rates with lower interest rates,” he said. “And the only way we’re able to do that is via the creation of this new entity because the [V.I. government] doesn’t currently have investment grade ratings or market access, so we have to create a new entity if we want to take advantage of current market conditions.”
Tortora said the territory will see $85 million in the first three years and “positive cash flow” in the next seven years. Following the 10th year, however, there will be a “dissavings,” he said.
“We expect to refinance these bonds before that 10-year call and mitigate any dissavings in the subsequent years,” he added.
Reaction
Senators on Thursday, while split about the bill itself, agreed that the Bryan administration and the bill’s proponents proved unable to answer many questions and provide necessary information.
Sen. Kurt Vialet blasted the bill’s proponents, who only after several private meetings, revealed that $130 million of the much-touted $255 million savings would come from the territory’s own Debt Service Reserve Fund.
“This bill dissolves the Debt Service Reserve Fund, our lockbox — gone,” Vialet said. “The monies that we have in escrow that could pay our debt service for a year in the event anything was to happen to the rum companies are gone. They’re cashing it in.”
Senators Myron Jackson, Dwayne DeGraff and Javan James Sr. also pushed back on the bill, referring to it as an unnecessarily “gamble” that will likely hurt future generations if cash savings are not realized.
“I am not willing to play Russian Roulette with one of our greatest revenue streams,” Sen. Janelle Sarauw said.
Other senators voiced their willingness to proceed with the bill upon receiving more information and the proper amendments.
“My vote will be about moving forward, giving [the executive branch] an opportunity to move forward with a process and return to this body and produce said documents,” said Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden.
Sen. Allison DeGazon agreed.
“We cannot shut the door without knowing all the facts,” she said. “Voting ‘yes’ means bring me the facts so I can make an informed decision for my people.”
Francis said he will support the bill as it provides a “lifeline” to GERS. “It is unconscionable to play Russian Roulette with the lives of our retirees,” he said. “My vote … will be for all the retirees. Although the bill does not mention the retirees, I truly believe that monies will be earmarked for GERS.”