V.I. lawmakers on Wednesday requested Luis Hospital officials get multiple appraisals for an adjacent, three-acre plot of land on St. Croix, where a new, state-of-the-art replacement hospital could be located.
The request came as part of Bill 33-0429, a bill that authorizes the V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation to purchase a plot of land in Estate Diamond Ruby for the federally funded rebuild of the Luis Hospital.
The bill, which was proposed by Sen. Kenneth Gittens, seeks to speed up the construction of the new facility while minimizing disruptions to the staff and operations of the existing hospital.
“Purchasing of this land for the new hospital allows us to move forward almost immediately rather than waiting on demolition of the current structure and establishing temporary or modular facilities,” Gittens said during a Senate Finance Committee hearing Wednesday.
“The existing hospital can continue to operate without interruption until the new hospital’s construction is completed,” he added.
While Luis Hospital now has a smaller, temporary facility, known as JFL North, which has a psychiatric ward and eventually inpatient behavioral health beds, a quicker rebuild of a new hospital could provide much-needed capacity that the temporary facility can’t provide.
“The additional land would provide JFL with the redundancy necessary to ensure that we have several patient care spaces that can accommodate the needs of patients if there is compromise to the JFL building, like the compromise we experienced in 2017 following the landfall of two Category 5 hurricanes in the territory,” said Chivonne Thomas, spokesperson for Luis Hospital.
For the purchase of land, the bill seeks to reappropriate roughly $1 million that was previously allocated to the hospital but never used.
Lawmakers, however, voted to hold the bill in committee until Luis Hospital acquired three appraisals for the plot.
Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet said the committee will amend the legislation based on the appraisals and ensure funds are available for the purchase.
Based on a projected timeline, construction of the new hospital is slated to begin in the spring of 2024 and finish in the spring of 2027. Should the bill pass, the new hospital would be completed in the spring of 2026.