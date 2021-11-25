Members of the V.I. Legislature’s Education and Workforce Committee voted unanimously to subpoena Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin and key members of her staff to attend the committee’s next meeting after they skipped one Tuesday.
According to senators, while the department announced the return of all students to in-person learning on Jan. 10, they are in the dark as to what the plan entails.
Berry-Benjamin notified the committee of her absence and that of her staff on Nov. 18.
“Regrettably, the department is unable to participate in the hearing Tuesday, Nov. 23, as we will be engaged in previously scheduled meetings as well as conducting school assessment walkthroughs with the V.I. Board of Education at schools that are preparing to welcome students on Jan. 10,” Berry-Benjamin wrote to senators.
In addition to Berry-Benjamin, senators voted to subpoena St. Croix Superintendent Carlos McGregor, St. Thomas-St. John Superintendent Stefan Jurgen, Education’s Chief Operations Officer Dionne Wells-Hedrington and Maintenance supervisors Joseph Siblliy and Davidson Charlemagne.
Members of the V.I. Board of Education, chaired by Kyza Callwood, also were a no-show.
Board Executive Director Stephanie Berry submitted correspondence on Friday on behalf of Callwood, informing the committee on the planned absence. Berry cited needing more time to review information gathered from the school walk-throughs.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who chairs the committee, expressed frustration over the absences.
“Myself and the vice chair have been at it for a number of weeks in really trying to get the Department of Education before this committee as it pertains to the 2022 school reopening,” Whitaker said after the vote. “It was through efforts, emails, and this was not the first hearing that we were trying to get them to come before the committee.”
Whitaker said senators have not received any written plan on the territory’s schools reopening.
At a Nov. 9 press conference, the Education Department detailed the schedule for public school students to return to the classroom, but 10th through 12th grade students will still be learning virtually three days a week.
Meanwhile Tuesday, the department released a statement announcing that the federal Education Department had approved the territory’s implementation plan for the use of American Rescue Plan funds to support public schools.
“The approval of these plans enables education systems to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to help keep schools open full-time, in-person learning; meet students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the prepared statement.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, in a statement released earlier, said the “American Rescue Plan provides $138 million to the Virgin Islands to help K-12 schools take the steps recommended by the CDC to ensure students and educators can return to the classroom safely.”
The committee will meet next at 10 a.m., Dec. 14.