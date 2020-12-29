With the St. John Animal Care Center hoping to move from its Cruz Bay site to a roomier, state-of-the-art facility in Coral Bay, V.I. lawmakers on Monday requested assurance that barking dogs will not break the tranquility of the Coral Bay area.
Appearing before a Committee of the Whole hearing, ACC Board President Jessica Palmer testified that the center had purchased 2.3 acres of land in Coral Bay and was now requesting a rezoning of that land from R-2 to B-2 — or residential to business — to accommodate the design of the new facility.
“The current tiny shelter [in Cruz Bay] exists on costly, leased government land and is inadequate, not only because it lacks necessary space, but is an old, deteriorating structure needing constant repairs,” Palmer said.
While the new site — located near Pickles in Paradise and the Dancing Rooster Gift Shop — would not be close to any residential homes, Palmer said being a good neighbor is of “prime importance.”
“Designing a building with sound proofing to keep all noise inside was our first priority,” she said. “Our architect has expertise in soundproofing, and is also consulting with stateside companies who have knowledge in acoustically blocking sound.”
That said, some residents still had doubts.
William Tis, an 11-year resident of Coral Bay who frequently rents out his property as an Airbnb, testified that his guests have long appreciated the peace and quiet of Coral Bay.
“To have the proposed ACC with the number of dogs barking, especially late at night, I believe that will very negatively affect my ability to rent that property going forward,” Tis said. “Once I have a few negative comments on Airbnb, I can never recover that. And once that’s gone, I have no more ability to rent.”
Palmer attempted to assuage these fears, insisting that the added space in the facility will prevent dogs from facing each other and getting agitated. Moreover, by giving dogs adequate food and exercise throughout the day, they will likely be content and exhausted by the evening hours.
“We want to stress that by having the extra space and new facilities, we will have more content dogs which will lead to a quieter shelter,” Palmer said.
She added that the dogs will be completely indoors from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
“When the musical bands start up for the evening at the surrounding venues, our dogs will already be settled in for the night,” she said.
Lawmakers, while supportive of the ACC’s mission, requested that the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources be doubly sure that noise pollution was mitigated.
DPNR Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace said a noise study will be part of the building permit process and will try to identify any weaknesses in the proposal.
“Once the noise study is conducted, we’ll be able to analyze it against our noise ordinance to ensure that there are no violations,” LaPlace said.
Sen. Alicia Barnes questioned whether there was any criteria or expertise available in the territory for such a study, to which LaPlace replied there was none and that DPNR would be “setting the standard” in this case. Barnes said this was a “cause for pause.”
“The requirement sounds great on paper but when we come now to practical application, I am not certain that that’s a requirement that the applicant will be able to fulfill or that the DPNR will be able to enforce,” Barnes said.
Palmer said the center is researching methods to combat noise, such as using acoustic panels to reduce reverberations and using rubber isolation pads. All seams and joints would also be taped and sealed and noise buffers would be installed around the outside of the facility.
“Because of the in-depth research we have done to construct a proper community conscious facility, we feel confident in saying that the only way you will know the Animal Care Center even exists in Coral Bay is by the sign outside, and definitely not by any barking coming from the inside,” Palmer said.
The new shelter would allow the ACC to house up to 30 dogs in an enclosed, air-conditioned, soundproofed facility. It would also provide animals open air and space to walk and exercise.
The proposed relocation is supported by the Coral Bay Community Council.
Lawmakers are expected to vote on the rezoning request during a legislative session Wednesday.