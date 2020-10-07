ST. THOMAS — Following a weeklong public ruckus over a purported $15,000 pay raise for senators, the Legislature on Tuesday voted to give a new “compensation commission” the authority to set salaries for the Senate and the government’s top leadership.
In Bill 33-0423, which passed 15-0, lawmakers sought to undo a clause in the V.I. Code that ties their salaries to that of the lowest paid executive branch commissioner — in this case, the commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation, who makes $85,000 a year. The bill instead creates the V.I. Public Officials Compensation Commission, a nine-member board that will recommend the salaries of legislators, commissioners and assistant commissioners and even the governor and lieutenant governor.
The commission will be appointed by the governor, the Senate president and the chief justice of the Supreme Court — each will get to appoint three members. When all are appointed, the commission will convene on Jan. 21 and submit their recommendations to the Legislature by May 30, 2022.
Until the Legislature acts on the recommendations, existing salaries will remain in place, according to the bill.
For senators, the bill presented a solution to a long-standing concern and an end to a testy internal exchange steeped in process, procedure and what many members viewed as political grandstanding.
How it started
The issue of salaries came to the fore last week during the tail end of a legislative session, when Sen. Javan James Sr. began circulating an amendment to the session’s “Christmas tree” bill — a bill selected to have amendments unrelated to the bill itself.
James’ amendment sought to undo the clause that tied senators’ salaries to that of the lowest-paid commissioner, citing a post-audit report that showed the Sports, Parks and Recreation commissioner poised to get a $15,000 pay raise starting in January.
Since that meant senators would also get a $15,000 raise, James, along with Senators Kenneth Gittens, Oakland Benta and Dwayne DeGraff, pushed for the amendment to block the raise.
The “Christmas tree” bill, however, was removed from the agenda after its sponsor, Sen. Athneil Thomas, requested more time to fine-tune his bill.
James and Gittens both publicly voiced their disappointment in the removal, but their colleagues pushed back, accusing them of pulling a last-minute, “disingenuous” political tactic that misinformed the public.
Correcting the record
Sen. Kurt Vialet, who serves as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said post-audit reports are not set in stone and that the Finance Committee did not include the $15,000 pay raise for the Sports, Parks and Recreation commissioner in the budget markup process.
“Was there [a salary] indication on the post-audit report? Yes. But does that indication mean anything? No. It means nothing. It is an analysis that is provided to this body,” Vialet said.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw added that there has been no executed Notice of Personnel Action or NOPA to raise any commissioner’s salary. Sarauw also said she had attempted to submit legislation last year to untie senators’ salaries from the executive branch, but her bill request was “preempted” by James’ amendment, meaning she could take no action on the matter.
“Throughout that time, [James] held that amendment hostage not allowing any of us to assist him with it. He was offered help and refused,” Sarauw said.
While James said he informed his colleagues of the amendment well in advance of last week’s session, many of them were not sympathetic, insisting his decision to tack on a consequential measure in a simple, last-minute amendment was “bad politics.”
“Far-reaching legislation should not be handled in a cavalier or covert manner,” said Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory. “It must be thoroughly discussed and vetted and not addressed from a ‘one-ups-man’ perspective.”