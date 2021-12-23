V.I. lawmakers on Thursday voted to sanction Sen. Marvin Blyden for violating standards of ethical conduct following his failure to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Resolution 34-0185, special ordered to the Senate's agenda today by Sen. Kenneth Gittens, recommended that Blyden be suspended for 160 working hours, and removed from his position as Majority Leader.
“We believe our recommendation is fair based on the infraction,” Sen. Milton Potter, chairman of the Senate's Ethics Committee, said Thursday during the final legislative session of the year.
Blyden objected to the special order, but 11 senators voted in the affirmative. Later in the hearing, Blyden addressed why he believed the sanctions were unwarranted.
“I have not contested those charges and made it clear from the beginning that I understand that there are consequences for my bad judgment and failure to set the proper example,” Blyden said. “However, I cannot be silent in the face of falsehood, and the charge that I violated the oath of office is simply a falsehood.”