The territory is working to attract sports conferences and tournaments, but will not be able to host major events until more hotels and facilities are in place, according to testimony given Thursday during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary.
The discussion came amid debate on Bill No. 34-0233, which was approved unanimously, and will now be forwarded to the full body for further consideration.
The bill, proposed by Sen. Javan James Sr., amends sections of the law relating to the membership and duties of the V.I. Sports Commission.
Bill No. 34-0233 seeks to allow five members to constitute a quorum; establish that members can attend meetings in person or via teleconference; and change four-year terms to five years for the private sector individuals appointed by the governor to the commission.
James said the intent of the bill is to ensure the commission is running effectively to carry out its mandates, and develop sports tourism in the territory to help generate revenue.
Committee Chairman Milton Potter said that “it seems as though we have been sowing the seeds for the Virgin Islands as a viable sports tourism destination,” and asked testifiers how they envision the future of sports tourism in the territory.
“Teams don’t only come with their players, most events come with fans,” who put “heads in beds” and stimulate the wider economy, said Alani Henneman Todman, Tourism assistant commissioner
“It also generates big revenues and everyone’s talking about the return of the Frenchman’s Reef, and we know the importance of having groups come in and help the hotels sustain capacity,” Todman said. “Sports tourism checks a number of boxes for us.”
The property formerly known as the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef is now owned by CREF3, which is in the process of completing reconstruction after the hotel suffered major damage in the 2017 hurricanes. The property is expected to have a soft opening in December before opening to the public in early 2023, and now comprises The Westin Beach Resort and Spa at Frenchman’s Reef and The Autograph Collection Resort at Frenchman’s Reef.
Calvert White, commissioner of Sports, Parks, and Recreation, also highlighted the St. Thomas hotel’s reopening as a major boon for the territory’s sports tourism goals.
“Our beautiful weather is the lure, but we have to have the infrastructure in place to bring the type of numbers that host these conferences,” White said.
Sports like beach volleyball, soccer, and tennis are “things that we can host year-round that will bring people to the territory,” White said, but only if, “we have the rooms, if we have the infrastructure, if we plan it.”
In terms of horse racing, which has been suspended since the tracks on both St. Thomas and St. Croix were destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, White said they’re still finalizing an arrangement with VIGL but “I’m still confident that that deal is going to happen.”
Work on Paul E. Joseph Stadium on St. Croix “is moving forward,” White said.
At the moment, White said the grounds aren’t identifiable as a ball field, but that should change by November.
The $27 million sports complex, which is $10 million over budget and years behind schedule, will include a 1,000-seat standard stadium built to AAA-baseball standards, a softball field and Festival Village with utility connections.
The Public Works Department issued a press release Thursday with an update on the project’s status, saying “considerable progress has been made since reconstruction began in October 2021.”
