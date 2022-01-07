Sen. Janelle Sarauw is calling on the V.I. Education Department to pay food service workers who provided student meals during the pandemic.
During the onset of the pandemic, Education Department food service workers provided breakfast and lunch to students attending public, private and parochial school via the No Virgin Islands Child Goes Hungry feeding initiative.
On Sept. 17, the V.I. Legislature mandated $1,000 bonus payments to each employee who took part in the feeding initiative between March 2020 to May 13. The bill also set a Dec. 31 deadline for the payments.
The bill was signed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., and three months later, the money still has not been disbursed, according to Sarauw.
The Daily News reached out to the Education Department for comment on the food service worker’s repayment and did not receive a response as of press time Thursday, a local government holiday.
“We already know who the eligible individuals are, as my office requested that information from the department in order to determine the accurate appropriation amount for the bill,” Sarauw said in a press release Thursday.
“Our processes under our seemingly perpetual State of Emergency are taking entirely too long.”
Sarauw noted the Bryan administration utilized CARES Act funding to incentivize public school teachers during the pandemic, but food service workers within the same department were not included.
“While many employees of the Department of Education undoubtedly tackled a myriad of adversities in the wake of the pandemic, with some having to navigate a new virtual world, service and school lunch workers of the No Virgin Islands Child Goes Hungry feeding initiative remained physically on the frontline of the pandemic, providing service to our students, despite the potential risks to their own and health and that of their families,” Sarauw said.