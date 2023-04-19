During Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety, Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger described a disturbing encounter with a V.I. Police officer, who she said refused to assist in getting a family member into mental health treatment.

Heyliger said she was trying to use provisions of the new V.I. Behavioral Health Act that provide for involuntary commitment of individuals in needs of psychiatric treatment, but was shocked by the police response.

