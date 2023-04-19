During Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety, Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger described a disturbing encounter with a V.I. Police officer, who she said refused to assist in getting a family member into mental health treatment.
Heyliger said she was trying to use provisions of the new V.I. Behavioral Health Act that provide for involuntary commitment of individuals in needs of psychiatric treatment, but was shocked by the police response.
Heyliger first said she’s concerned about the Act, which was initially drafted by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration and revised by the legislature, and “how potentially dangerous that law is because it’s so open, it’s scary.”
Rather than using it to help an ailing friend or loved one who poses a danger to themselves or others, “someone malicious could use it to be vindictive, so it has to be cleaned up,” Heyliger said.
She described in detail the situation that played out when she tried to get the family member into treatment.
“In attempting to follow how the law was written, I called the police department, who told me to bring in the paperwork and I would get some assistance getting this person to the hospital. One officer showed up, I handed them the paper, I explained to them the help I need,” Heyliger said. “The officer spent more of his time trying to convince me not to use the document, because they were concerned about the stress of trying to go through this documentation and all the trouble the police department gets with using these types of medical documentation.”
Heyliger said the police officer told her, “it’s easier for me to just file a report against them and get them arrested. I said, ‘That I will not do, I am aware this person has mental health issues. What I’m not going to do is put a criminal record against another Black person just to make your job easier.’ Do you know what the officer did? The officer refused to take the medical paperwork, walked over to my car, threw it back into my car up on top of my dashboard and drove off.”
Heyliger expressed disgust with the officer’s actions, and “apparently he wasn’t aware that I was an elected official.”
She called the department, explained the situation, and “shortly after, six officers arrived and I was able to get the family member to the hospital, get him the help he needs, which is going to be continuing because he was able to get a diagnosis and they’re going to have to get help for the rest of their lives,” Heyliger said.
She questioned whether she would have gotten the same help if she wasn’t a senator.
“Because if you treating me this way, I can’t imagine what ya’ll doing to the average citizen in this territory,” Heyliger said. “So, I need to know what kind of sensitivity training is going to be happening in the police depatment. Have you identified a unit or something to start helping these individuals that have mental issues, that you’re supposed to follow the law to assist?”
Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Sidney Elskoe urged anyone who experiences such a situation to file a complaint.
“Any problem that exists within the department, we must own it. We can always do better. Your situation, and anybody else that’s listening, if you have experienced something that you feel that could have done better, I ask that you make a complaint to the department. That is the only way that we can fix it,” Elskoe said.
He added that he’s spoken with Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion about having a liasion with her department, “because the police department, we’re trained to bring situations under control, and sometimes the borders get muddy when it comes to persons with a psychological ailment.”
Deputy Police Commissioner Jason Marsh also said the department does have Crisis Intervention Training, and recently certified two individuals in “mental health first aid.”
The territory does not have an inpatient facility where individuals in crisis can receive treatment, and the hospitals are chronically short of beds for emergency psychiatric patients.
Families struggling to get help are often forced to call police, and officers employ tactics like Tasers to get individuals — some in the throes of severe psychotic episodes — to comply with commands and submit to arrest.
Many individuals with behavioral health issues end up warehoused in jail or prison, and Bureau of Corrections Director Wynnie Testamark recently testified that 30% of the inmate population is on the mental health caseload.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. also asked police officials questions about the ongoing federal consent decree, which Elskoe did not mention in his testimony.
The consent decree came about after the U.S. Justice Department investigated in 2004 and sued the local government, contending that the V.I. Police Department was violating civil rights — and that misconduct was not being properly investigated or corrected.
The settlement agreement includes 51 paragraphs, or requirements, intended to reform the department and stop unconstitutional police practices like using excessive physical force on citizens.
Marsh acknowledged that the department remains in noncompliance with six paragraphs as recommended by the court-appointed independent monitoring team. They’re also in the process of transferring from the current team, which has been overseeing the department for the last decade, to a new group of law enforcement experts.
“We had a difference of views,” with the old team, Marsh said, and the new team “is actually helping us in processes that can gain compliance.”
The previous monitoring team frequently criticized the department’s investigation — or lack thereof — of reported police misconduct and citizen complaints, and officers’ response to individuals in mental health crisis, including an April 2021 incident involving the death of a 33-year-old man.
The monitoring team “is not suggesting that VIPD use of force directly caused the male’s death, but is concerned with unanswered and open issues within the investigation and the undocumented reason(s) for the delay in completing the investigation in a timely manner,” according to a report filed in 2022.
In that case, the subject’s mother called for emergency medical responders to transport her son to the hospital for treatment, and EMTs called police for assistance.
Police filed conflicting reports about whether a Taser was used, and monitors said five police officers, including a lieutenant and sergeant, stood and watched as the man repeatedly harmed himself before he was eventually taken into custody.
“It is clear the responding VIPD officers had no control of the situation,” according to the monitors.
In response to questions from Sen. Franklin Johnson, Marsh acknowledged Wednesday that the previous monitoring team had reported in November that the department was slipping further into noncompliance with the consent decree. But he said the department disagrees with the monitoring team’s position, and “the government and VIPD have always filed a response.”
The department will not be released from the terms of the consent decree until a federal court judge is convinced that the department has been reformed and is capable of internal monitoring for misconduct.