Sen. Kenneth Gittens is in stable, but serious condition at Luis Hospital on St. Croix following a diagnosis of blood clots in his leg and lungs, his office said Sunday in a news release.
Gittens, who was admitted to the hospital Saturday, thanked the community for their prayers and well-wishes.
“I was hoping I would have more information to share before I made a public statement,” Gittens said in the news release. “However, I deeply appreciate the concern and thank all who have reached out to me. Unfortunately, I am unable to respond directly at this time and beg your indulgence.”
He sought medical attention over the weekend after feeling unwell for several days, the release said.
“I would also like to thank Acute Alternative Urgent Care and the staff at JFL for the care I’m receiving. Keep praying for me,” Gittens said.
Gittens’ office confirmed that the senator was not one of a dozen lawmakers, led by Senate President Donna-Frett Gregory, who went to Denver for a cannabis symposium last week.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and members of his staff, as well as representatives from the V.I. Cannabis Board, Tourism Department, and Office of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett were in attendance.