Sen. Kenneth Gittens announced Monday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 amid an ongoing rise in infections throughout the territory.
Gittens said in a news release that he began experiencing some of the symptoms associated with the deadly pathogen early last week and decided to get tested.
“Once I started feeling some of the symptoms like the coughing, headache, joint pain and loss of taste, I contacted one of our healthcare facilities so that I can get tested, know my status and protect those around me,” Gittens said in a statement. “My symptoms appear to be very mild but I do intend to follow all of the doctor’s order closely and quarantine for at least the next 14 days.”
Gittens said that since receiving the test result Monday, he’s notified the individuals he has had close contact with so they can be aware of the potential risk.
Gittens encouraged the community to be considerate of the people around them by adhering to social distancing mandates, washing hands often and wearing face coverings. He said everyone should pay attention to their health and if they develop any symptoms, they should monitor them and follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health.
“No matter how careful we think we are, anyone can be infected. I ask everyone to keep me in their prayers for my continued health and strength as I go through this situation,” Gittens said.