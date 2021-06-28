ST. THOMAS — Vice President Kamala Harris and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett could run afoul of the law under a section of the V.I. Code simply by not using their husbands’ surnames, according to Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger.
Plaskett is married to Jonathan Buckney Small. Vice President Harris is married to second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Calling the section of the code “antiquated,” Heyliger said during a hearing of the Committee on Rules and Judiciary on Friday that she wants the law amended to replace the word “shall” with “may,” noting these days women choose to either stick to their family surname after building a career and a brand for themselves, “like Delegate Stacey Plaskett” or choose to simply add their husband’s surname to theirs — as she did.
To show the paradox of the antiquated law, Heyliger said that if Harris lived in the U.S. Virgin Islands, she too, would be breaking the law. The same could be said about late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Heyliger said.
“I just want to fix the law so that V.I. women are not breaking the law,” Heyliger said, proposing to give either party in a marriage the right to use the other’s surname.
It wasn’t clear what specific penalties women not carrying their husbands’ last names would face.
The freshman senator said her proposal is not about attacking the sanctity of marriage but simply allowing families a choice.
Sen. Steven Payne said he had some doubts about the proposed change.
“I’m a little bit old-fashioned,” he said, expressing concern that the modification could work in favor of some men, who he said already don’t take care of their offspring, if children did not have their fathers’ names.
Committee members eventually agreed to hold the bill for discussion at a later date with Heyliger noting that the solution may be not to replace “shall” with “may” but to remove the controversial sentence from the V.I. code altogether.
Other bills
In other committee business, senators unanimously approved a bill relating to the payment of fuel taxes — allowing for a change in the date for tax remittance to the Bureau of Internal Revenue. Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory pointed out that the bill had been heard three times, and its approval was critical for efficiency of the V.I. tax system. In addition to Frett-Gregory and Payne, the bill was co-sponsored by senators Genevieve Whitaker and Samuel Carrión.
The committee also discussed two other bills at the hearing, both of which were held in committee.
The first was an act relative to payment from estates a surviving spouse can receive from debtors upon the death of the creditor.
The bill was proposed by Heyliger, who said she was motivated by the increasing cost of funerals in the territory, which runs about $8,000 for a burial.
Gwendolyn Brady, who serves as director of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation, testified that while she supports Heyliger’s effort and sentiment, “an expense is different from debt.” Brady said Heyliger’s bill relates to situations when debt is being owed to the decedent, and it would not help with releasing funds from the individual’s bank account for funeral purposes.
A proposal by Whitaker and colleague Sen. Carla Joseph, dubbed the Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act, to make legal information from the V.I. government more accessible, also was held in committee.
Joseph said that the bill is needed as individuals at times don’t know what the law is, and it would be excellent if legal information was available for everyone for research purposes since “knowledge is power.”
Charlotte Perrell, president of Virgin Islands Bar Association, pointed out in a letter submitted to the committee that in its current form, that the bill would be inconsistent with federal law.