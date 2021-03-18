The V.I. Water and Power Authority board is not following the law when it comes to holding open, transparent public meetings, according to Sen. Genevieve Whitaker.
Whitaker questioned WAPA board members about the issue during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole, which was convened to hear testimony about allegations of corruption at the Authority.
“Are you clearly aware of Title 1 section 254, which is the open meetings law?” Whitaker asked Anthony Thomas, WAPA board chairman. “Are you aware of that, were you trained on that, and do you understand what it says?”
Whitaker referred to a Feb. 25 meeting during which board members voted on five agenda items in public — but also secretly voted in five additional items during a closed-door executive session.
One of the issues discussed behind closed doors was a “zero tolerance policy regarding corrupt acts,” and another was to establish a subcommittee to find a replacement for former CEO and Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, who recently resigned.
Whitaker said there’s no apparent reason why either of those items would need to be handled in executive session.
“Which of those two items were ripe for executive session?” Whitaker asked.
“In the executive session it required discussion,” Thomas said.
“So, I’m going to stop you right there. I’m going to suggest that you get together the board, immediately, the next meeting you guys hold with the counsels, those you hire outside or whatever, to drill down on understanding what open meetings really mean. Ok?” Whitaker said.
Whitaker then turned to Jed JohnHope, WAPA board vice chairman, who was widely credited with bringing a refreshing candor and honesty to Tuesday’s discussion about the myriad problems facing WAPA.
“You have been pushing. You have been valiant in your efforts and I commend you on that. Can you express to me where you are with getting chairman Thomas to go forward with an audit of an investigatory nature, particularly as it pertains to corruption? Where are you with those efforts?” Whitaker said.
“On the advice of counsel, I can only talk about what’s happened in public board meetings. Based on the record today, what’s happened with the internal audit, there has not been any investigations launched,” JohnHope said. “I’ve been advised to not talk about what happens in executive session.”
“So, we have a clear problem. We have a serious problem. We have a problem essentially with how we understand open meetings and it’s very clear. So, I would point you to Title 1 section 254 for everyone to read. I don’t have enough time to read it on the record today, but it’s clear,” Whitaker said.
The law includes only narrow exceptions for what must be kept confidential, and Whitaker said the board cannot continue to hold what should be public discussions in executive session.
One reason the board may legally hold an executive session is to discuss matters that could lead to a criminal investigation, “so it’s safe to assume all these allegations are of a criminal nature. Am I correct, Chairman Thomas? That you’re holding investigations in executive session that would lead to criminal liability. Am I correct in saying that?” Thomas clarified that the board can go into executive session to discuss “personnel matters as well, but yes, you’re correct.”
“You’re creating an ad hoc committee to do an investigation, so how would those discussions be ripe for executive session? So, there’s a clear breakdown in the management, there’s a clear breakdown in understanding. And you have legal counsel,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker also questioned the board’s $1 million in legal fees — which is in addition to counsel retained in-house by WAPA.
“The $1 million in legal expenses, probably would include the services of outside specialized counsel that the Authority employs for a variety of reasons, sometimes to help us in our negotiations of contracts, and also to help us in settling claims that have been made against the Authority,” said Chief Finance Officer Debra Gottlieb.
Whitaker asked for WAPA to give “a breakdown of the million dollars in legal fees as we parse down and deal with this issue surrounding the overall operations, because a lot of waste is also happening in the Authority.”
One of the legal issues WAPA is dealing with is a public records request from The Daily News.
WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said an attorney is reviewing a request for all votes taken in executive session that were not previously disclosed to the public, but has refused to say who that attorney is.
WAPA recently responded to a Daily News request for secret votes taken during the Feb. 25 meeting — but even that document was only partially responsive.
The law requires all public agencies to keep a record of the names of members present during meetings, a description of the matter they voted on, and a record of their vote — including for actions taken during executive sessions closed to the public.
None of that information has been provided for two of the five votes WAPA board members secretly took on Feb. 25, and the document provided to The Daily News says only that the board voted on a “personnel/investigative/legal matter.”