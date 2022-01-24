The University of the Virgin Islands, like other universities nationwide, names buildings to recognize donors who support the school.
However, what is a largely routine practice at the university could get the school officials in some hot water as it is actually illegal in the Virgin Islands.
On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protections met at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas and advanced a bill to make the university exempt from legislative approval before naming property on its campuses.
As the code currently reads, the naming of real and personal property of the V.I. government must be approved by the Legislature, including property at semi-autonomous government agencies, such as UVI.
“Simply put, it is time to be forward thinking and remove the restriction from the University of the Virgin Islands particularly as it seeks to raise funds in ways that are both conventionally acceptable and core to donor development,” bill sponsor Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said.
Francis also offered an amendment which would allow the territory’s hospitals to be exempt from the statute as well for fundraising purposes.
UVI President David Hall testified the university was not aware of the restriction and has named many of the university’s buildings without the Legislature’s stamp of approval.
“The university has recently approved and executed three major gift agreements which would have to be forfeited if this bill is not approved,” said Hall.
Hall said two gifts totaling $12 million have allowed the university to submit its application for medical school accreditation.
“These commitments are central to having an acceptable medical school budget,” Hall said.
In another example, the university’s Research and Business Innovation Center will soon be renamed after investment strategist Kiril Sokoloff’s company, after he committed $3 million in funding.
“We have already received $500,000 of these funds and are in the process of planning an event to unveil the name for this facility,” Hall said.
While the bill does give UVI more freedom to name buildings, it does not prevent the Senate from naming facilities on the university’s campuses, as has been done in the past.
For example, the Legislature named the Sports and Fitness Center on the St. Thomas campus for Elridge Wilburn Blake, a St. Thomian who was drafted by the Chicago Cubs and was later a professor at the university.