Although the Virgin Islands has a majority Afro-Caribbean population, discrimination based on hairstyles still happens, and Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger wants to change that.
Heyliger has sponsored the Virgin Islands Crown Act to prevent employers and schools from discriminating against a person based on the texture of their hair.
The bill has been favorably approved by the Rules and Judiciary Committee and now moves on to the full body for consideration.
“I’m simply asking that my colleagues really look at this as a way to make sure that even if one person in our society is being discriminated against, we don’t let it happen,” Heyliger said.
Sens. Milton Potter and Steven Payne Sr. both recounted a time when individuals were not allowed to enter the British Virgin Islands based on the texture of their hair.
The 1980 order banning individuals with dreadlocks and “hippie” hairstyles from entering the British territory was not formally repealed until 2003, according to a report from the BVI Beacon.
The proposed U.S. Virgin Islands legislation would not have any impact on any British Virgin Islands rules or regulations.
Sen. Carla Joseph did not support the bill, noting that key testifiers such as the Justice and Education departments were not present to vet the bill in the Education Committee hearing.
In response, Heyliger said the Education Department was invited to testify on the bill, but a representative could not attend the hearing.
Licensure bill:
Also Thursday, a bill which aims to update licensure requirements for professional counseling, was also advanced by the committee.
Bill sponsor Sen. Marvin Blyden noted that Wednesday’s Committee on Health, Hospitals and Human Services hearing emphasized the need for behavioral health providers.
In 2016, Blyden co-sponsored legislation with former Sen. Sammuel Sanes to regulate counseling in the territory.
On Thursday, Vincentia Paul-Constantin, chairwoman for the board of licensed counselors and examiners, testified in support of the bill, saying it “provides a clear path for local Virgin Islanders to support local Virgin Islanders.”
The bill establishes the first licensure board for professional counselors, which Constantin said will help those interested in counseling receive their license in the territory.
She said most of the professional counselors currently operating in the territory obtain their education and professional licensure on the mainland.
Constantin also said counseling is a predominately “white” field, and that as the field evolves the need for cultural, ethical, ethnic and linguistic representation matters.
“It is very difficult for someone, no matter their skin tone, to understand my trials, my pathways, my journey unless they have some level of internal personal connection with such realities,” Constantin told senators.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. asked Constantin about some of the major barriers to attracting people into the counseling profession.
In response, she said that the University of the Virgin Islands does not offer a masters level degree for professional counseling, and some Virgin Islanders are not informed on what the practice of counseling entails.
At Thursday’s hearing, a bill relating to official election records being accessible to the public through cloud-based services was held in the Rules and Judiciary committee for a third time.