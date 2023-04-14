Senators voted Friday to approve amended legislation that authorizes the government to establish a $100 million line of credit to fund disaster recovery projects and provide funding for the V.I. Water and Power Authority to make payments toward a buyout deal with fuel supplier Vitol.

The decision came after fierce debate during the legislative session over a hot-button bill sent down by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., which initially asked for a $150 million line of credit.

