Senators voted Friday to approve amended legislation that authorizes the government to establish a $100 million line of credit to fund disaster recovery projects and provide funding for the V.I. Water and Power Authority to make payments toward a buyout deal with fuel supplier Vitol.
The decision came after fierce debate during the legislative session over a hot-button bill sent down by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., which initially asked for a $150 million line of credit.
Bryan and WAPA officials had warned that the territory could face rolling blackouts if Vitol didn’t receive an initial $45 million payment by Friday, and said Vitol has agreed to end its contentious relationship with WAPA if the territory pays a total of $145 million.
Officials have said they anticipate the federal government will reimburse that money, as well as disaster recovery projects that may be started with funds from the line of credit.
Senators received the legislation, Bill No. 35-0070, shortly before Bryan called them into Special Session on April 5, and voted to delay a decision on the measure.
Senators subsequently met to discuss and amend the bill, which resulted in several changes that proponents said made the legislation more palatable, and included safeguards against misuse of the funds.
But critics of the measure stood firm in opposition, including Sen. Kenneth Gittens.
Bryan had called Gittens out by name during Tuesday’s Government House press briefing, and Gittens shot back with a fiery response during Friday’s session.
“Who would sign a deal without seeing what the deal is all about? Even two birds sitting on a fence, trying to make a dollar out of 50 cents, ain’t going to sign that,” Gittens said, referencing a phrase Bryan had used to describe him.
He thanked senators who offered amendments to the bill that will enable payments to Vitol, but “I ain’t doing a thing for them. They rape the people of the Virgin Islands for far too long. We see that other jurisdictions have taken them to court and won,” Gittens said.
He cited the fact that the 2014 $87 million contract with Vitol to develop and manage propane generation for WAPA subsequently ballooned to triple the initial cost.
He also said Bryan has vetoed several bills intended to reform WAPA, including a measure appropriating $250,000 to the Inspector General’s Office to investigate the Authority, but “we’re bringing it back now.”
Senators voted unanimously Friday night to approve that measure, Bill No. 35-0061.
The V.I. government has been subsidizing WAPA with around $5 million per month, but “we don’t even help our hospitals, we don’t even help them the way we’re helping WAPA. Every minute, millions of dollars to this failing Authority,” he said.
Those who can afford to transition to solar power aren’t affected by WAPA’s rates, he added.
“Whatever happened to ‘Change Course Now,?’” Gittens said, referencing Bryan’s campaign slogan. “I forgot, some of them at the top don’t even have a monthly obligation to WAPA, but the rest of us feeling it.”
He resolved to vote against the measure, “I don’t care how you amend it,” Gittens said. “I am sick of this crap.”
“When the government officials and WAPA officials came in front of us, I stated clearly that I could not support the bill in its current form,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden. “That is why we got together, majority and minority, and spent several days working on the bill.”
Blyden said the risks of not approving the line of credit were too great, if Vitol decides to cut off fuel supplies because WAPA can’t pay up.
“Of course there are going to be rolling blackouts, of course if we don’t do anything it’s going to get worse. And who is it going to affect? Our people,” Blyden said. “This is an opportunity for us to make right what was done wrong and asure that there’s accountability, there’s transparency moving forward with the guardrails we have put in place, and other protections for our people.”
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said the amended bill will help end the contract with Vitol and allow WAPA to obtain propane from other suppliers, protecting vulnerable individuals who rely on WAPA, including seniors.
Some are living under leaking roofs, “and now we’re asking them to go without light too? That’s unfair to them,” Francis said.
Regardless of “our emotions and our feelings, and that we believe a lot of people should have gone to jail regarding this whole Vitol issue, is that we have to sever our relationship. Get out of it,” Francis said. “Let’s get out of this bad marriage.”
Sen. Carla Joseph said senators worked “to actually gut the initial bill,” and Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger agreed that it’s “wiped out the entire bill that the governor had sent down.”
But Francis-Heyliger said she still wouldn’t support it.
“Many changes have been made to this document, but at the end of the day, we have to get to the point where we’re not doing things at the last minute,” she said.
The amended bill passed with 11 senators in favor and four opposed. Sens. Blyden, At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., Diane Capehart, Samuel Carrion, Ray Fonseca, Francis, Donna Frett-Gregory, Marise James, Javan James Sr., Joseph, and Milton Potter voted in favor. Sens. Francis-Heyliger, Gittens, Dwayne DeGraff, and Franklin Johnson voted against it.
Senators voted to approve Bill No. 35-0054, relating to the Centennial Treasures Award, which provides for a single lump-sum $5,000 payment to qualified residents who reach their 100th birthday. Carrion amended the bill to include individuals living at private senior care facilities, in addition to government-run care homes.
But senators also voted to attach numerous non-germane amendments to the bill, including $75,000 appropriated from the General Fund to WTJX for the satellite uplink for the St. Thomas-St. John District, and $100,000 from the General Fund to the V.I. Elections System for additional operating costs.
Senators also added language pertaining to a franchise agreement with VIGL, requiring that 90 days after Coastal Zone Management permits are issued for reconstruction at the Randall “Doc” James horseracing track on St. Croix, the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation shall grant VIGL Operations LLC no more than $5 million for development of the racetrack, and those funds shall remain until expended.
Senators also added language that the obligations of the anti-doping legislation are suspended until the racetracks are completed, and said legislators will reinstate that legislation at the appropriate time.
Sen. Javan James Sr. said VIGL has emphasized that they’re not going to build the racetrack surface on St. Croix until the casino is built, “however, I want you all to take into consideration,” conversations and legal challenges on the U.S. mainland regarding anti-doping legislation.
“Why are we rushing and no tracks right now?” James said. “We need to sit back and watch and see what the U.S. mainland is doing regarding this touchy subject,” before re-instating the legislation.
Potter cautioned senators against rushing an amendment to remove anti-doping legislation to move the project forward, “and it is wrong for us to decide to have a wild-wild west situation out at Clinton Phipps racetrack.”
“We are not getting rid of anti-doping, nowhere speaks to repealing,” James said. “Let’s not misinform the public. We are saying, let’s suspend and hold these rules in abeyance,” until the legal picture is clearer.
Senators also voted to approve the following bills:
Bill No. 35-0050, establishing the Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance within the V.I. Department of Education, changing the Education Maintenance Fund to the School Construction, Maintenance and Capital Fund; and making an appropriation of $2 million and an appropriation of $5.5 million from the V.I. Education Initiative Fund to the School Construction, Maintenance and Capital Fund.
Bill No. 35-0055, pertaining to school curriculum in elementary and secondary schools, which was amended to incorporate local history education into the curriculum for students in grades kindergarten through eight, and students in high school will have the opportunity to take courses in the subject.
Bill No. 35-0009, relating to the observance of national holidays and enacting The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to declare June 19 a legal holiday in the Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 35-0026, relating to insurers becoming members of a Federal Home Loan Bank and matters relating thereto.
Bill No. 35-0049, establishing a Local Food and Farm Council in accordance with mandate five of the V.I. Agricultural Plan.
Bill No. 35-0068 — Authorizing members of the board of medical examiners to serve temporarily as de facto board members of boards established under title 3, VIC 415 if a board does not have enough members to establish a quorum.
Bill No. 35-0042 — amending rules of 35th Legislature, rule 205a by removing the provision that a minority caucus must not consist of less than five senators.