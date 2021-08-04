Senators voted during Tuesday’s Legislative session to approve nine nominees and 12 bills related to a wide variety of issues facing the territory.
All but one of the nominees considered Tuesday was approved unanimously, including new Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce.
Sen. Franklin Johnson, a former Corrections officer, said he objected to the nomination of attorney Cherrisse Woods to serve on the V.I. Parole Board because she said she would not recuse herself from hearing a parole application from an inmate she had prosecuted.
“No one should have two shots in keeping someone in prison,” Johnson said, adding that Woods is a “very brilliant, talented young Virgin Islander, but at this time, not for this board.”
Despite urging from Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory to reconsider, Johnson voted against the nomination.
Senators unanimously approved the following nominations: Akil Petersen, V.I. Historic Preservation Commission; Elizabeth Raven Dumas, V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure; Brittany Dawson, V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure; Dr. Chase Greep, V.I. Board of Dental Examiners; Dr. Celia Nurse, V.I. Board of Licensure; Deepak Bansal, V.I. Board of Public Accountancy; and Stephen Samuel, V.I. Board of Architects, Engineers, and Land Surveyors.
Senators also approved the following bills during Tuesday’s session:
• Bill No. 34-0004, relating to payment of fuel taxes to change the time for remittance of tax to the Bureau of Internal Revenue
• Bill No. 34-0030, which closes a loophole in the V.I. Code that gave the Superior Court jurisdiction over child marriage
• Bill No. 34-0031, which requires a person convicted of child neglect to attend counseling in addition to imprisonment or fine
• Bill No. 34-0032, which requires a person convicted of child abuse to seek counseling
• Bill No. 34-0034, enacting the Uniform Electronic Legal Material Act, to provide for the management of electronic legal information in a manner that guarantees the trustworthiness of and continuing access to important governmental legal material
• Bill No. 34-0037, relating to decedents estates and payment of certain debts without administration to increase the aggregate amount that a surviving spouse may receive from debtors upon the death of the creditor and to increase the amount of debt a debtor must pay the survivors of a decedent creditor not less than thirty days after the creditor’s death from not more than $5,000 to not more than $10,000
• Bill No. 34-0058, establishing the V.I. Catalyst Fund to provide loans to eligible entities to promote economic resiliency, and to support the retention or creation of jobs, to provide for the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park Corporation to administer the program and the fund, and to provide criteria for making loans; and making $5 million appropriation to the Catalyst Fund and a $1 million appropriation to the Economic Development Authority Enterprise Zone Program
• Bill No. 34-0060, to enact The First-Time Homebuyers Program Act; making an appropriation of $4 million from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund to the Homestead and Home Loan Fund; and making a $2 million appropriation from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund to the Department of Public Works to construct The Leonardo “Nardo” Trotman Drive
• Bill No. 34-0066, to allow the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to collect unpaid property taxes and unpaid public sewer fees from the sale of delinquent taxpayer’s real property
• Bill No. 34-0071, to enact The Virgin Islands Timeshare Act
• Bill No. 34-0076, to grant seniors and the terminally ill preference in civil actions
• Bill No. 34-0077, revising the budget to add more than $17 million to restore the 8% reduction in salaries to the employees of the V.I. government. The bill was amended before passage to include employees of semiautonomous agencies that were affected by the illegal pay cut, including Luis and Schneider Hospitals, the V.I. Waste Management Authority, UVI, and WTJX.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory also noted that Tuesday marked the 189th birthday of Virgin Islander Edward Wilmot Blyden, who is credited with founding the Pan-Africanism movement.