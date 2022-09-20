Senators convened Tuesday and voted to approve dozens of budget bills, as well as two bills that were special ordered to the floor during the legislative session.
“We have a number of budget bills,” said Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. “We know that we’ve worked hard on ensuring that by October 1 of 2022, that the people of the Virgin Islands have a balanced budget, and while the chair of the Finance Committee is not here, I think it’s important that we recognize the hard work that was done by him and his committee members.”
Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet was excused from Tuesday’s session due to an urgent personal matter.
Senators voted unanimously to approve Bill No. 34-0302, which appropriates funds for government operations from the General Fund for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2023.
Senators also unanimously approved Bill No. 34-0303, which appropriates funds to the judicial branch of the Virgin Islands, the Judicial Council and the Office of the Territorial Public Defender; Bill No. 34-0304 which appropriates funds to the V.I. Legislature; and Bill No. 34-0305, which appropriates funding to the Elections System of the Virgin Islands.
Senators voted unanimously to approve dozens of appropriation bills to fund operating expenses of various agencies, such as the Public Services Commission, the V.I. Lottery, and the V.I. Taxicab Commission.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. special ordered Bill No. 34-0341 to the floor, which amends three Acts “by reducing or deleting a total of $24 million in prior appropriations from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund for the fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022 to allow for debt service payments.”
Francis further amended the bill to clarify that any funds not used for debt service should be contributed to the Government Employees Retirement System, and senators unanimously approved the measure.
Sen. Javan James Sr. special ordered Bill No. 34-0340, which appropriates $5 million from the Community Facilities Trust Fund to the V.I. Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation “as a grant to be used by VIGL Operations, LLC to fund the completion of the Randall ‘Doc’ James Racetrack project on the island of St. Croix under the direction of the Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation.”
The bill comes after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. held a press conference Thursday, announcing that he had signed an agreement with VIGL that would allow the company to begin rebuilding the race track.
It’s been just over five years since the last horse racing event in the Virgin Islands, after years of legal wrangling, the 2017 hurricanes, and the pandemic.
Under the terms of the agreement, the USVI will contribute $5 million toward the rebuilding of the track and its facilities — a figure that Bryan said was to settle all the expenses VIGL had accrued over the years from its initial work on both tracks.
He estimated that construction could begin within three to six months.
The Clinton E. Phipps Race Track on St. Thomas will be rebuilt and operated by Southland Gaming of the Virgin Islands, and Bryan said that the plans and permitting are almost completed, and the major work should begin soon.
Bill No. 34-0340 was further amended by Sen. Marvin Blyden to require that the funds must be dispersed no later than Dec. 30.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw offered a technical amendment to strike the words “as a grant” from the language of the bill, which was ultimately not approved.
Frett-Gregory asked for an opinion from the Legislature’s Legal Counsel, Amos Carty, who said the change goes beyond a technical amendment, which is a relatively minor change or clarification that does not substantially alter the legislation.
“We’re changing a portion or a significant purpose of the bill because it speaks to a grant,” Carty said. “It’s not technical in nature, it’s an amendment that would have to be drafted so it can be properly considered by the body.”
Senators voted unanimously to approve the bill as amended.
Senators also unanimously approved Bill No. 34-0337, which appropriates $679,250 from the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund to the V.I. Port Authority for resurfacing of the Gordon Finch Molasses Pier Facility. Senators approved Bill No. 34-0339, authorizing the Department of Property and Procurement to set aside a portion of a parcel in Subbase “for the Office of Veterans Affairs for the construction of a veterans’ multi- purpose center and appropriating a total of $1,500,000 for construction completion.”
In addition, Senators approved Bill No. 34-0294, which adjusts the 2022 budget to appropriate funds to U.S.V.I. Soccer Federation, Inc., “as a grant for additional improvements to the professional soccer field at Plot 23-I Estate Bethlehem St. Croix, Virgin Islands, to add coverings for the bleachers and a new parking lot,” and requiring the federation “to submit a comprehensive development plan for soccer in the Virgin Islands to the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation and the Department of Property and Procurement for approval prior to commencing the project.”
Senators also met in the Committee of the Whole to receive testimony on renewal of the government’s health insurance policies from Beverly Joseph, Chairperson of the GESC Health Insurance Board, and voted unanimously during the session to approve the board’s recommendations.
The day began with a statement by Delita Francis, who urged more Virgin Islanders to acknowledge National Gold Star Mother’s Day.
While former Gov. Kenneth Mapp passed a law acknowledging the day, which is observed on the last Sunday in September, “nothing has been done here for years,” Francis said.
Francis’ son, 31-year-old U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Lyle Turnbull, died on Oct. 18, 2013 during a 10-mile run at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. It was his fifth deployment in his 11 years of service.
Last year, Francis took it upon herself to hold a public memorial at the St. Thomas American Legion Hall, and she encouraged others to acknowledge Gold Star Mothers on Sept. 25.
“It’s not going to bring our sons or daughters back but I’m asking you to acknowledge us, it’s the law,” Francis said.
Frett-Gregory thanked Francis for her words and her “unwavering” support of military families.