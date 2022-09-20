Senators convened Tuesday and voted to approve dozens of budget bills, as well as two bills that were special ordered to the floor during the legislative session.

“We have a number of budget bills,” said Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. “We know that we’ve worked hard on ensuring that by October 1 of 2022, that the people of the Virgin Islands have a balanced budget, and while the chair of the Finance Committee is not here, I think it’s important that we recognize the hard work that was done by him and his committee members.”

