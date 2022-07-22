Senators approved a variety of zoning bills during Wednesday’s legislative session, including a measure that will help clear the way for a new soup kitchen and homeless shelter on St. John.
Several senators spoke favorably on Bill No. 34-0195, “an Act approving the Lease Agreement between the Government of the Virgin Islands, acting through its Commissioner of the Department of Property and Procurement, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Inc.”
The property is located at Parcel No. 300-G Cruz Bay Town, Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John, and the intention of the zoning application is to “build a building, wherein Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Inc., will provide welfare and charitable services, to include, among other services, a soup kitchen and dormitory facilities.”
Other zoning bills approved Wednesday are:
Bill No. 34-0192 — An Act approving the lease between the V.I. government and the V.I. Waste Management Authority for Parcel No. 73C Estate Concordia, West End Quarter, St. Croix, a portion of Parcel No. 10-B VICORP Lands, King Quarter, and a portion of Parcel No. 1 Estate Cotton Valley, East End Quarter, to construct and operate a solid waste convenience center on each parcel.
Bill No. 34-0193 — An Act approving the lease between the V.I. government and E & C Development, LLC 8168 Crown Bay Marina.
Bill No. 34-0196 — An Act approving the lease between the V.I. government and Virgin Islands Telephone Corporation, d/b/a Viya.
Bill No. 34-0199 — An Act approving the lease between the V.I. government and Island Roads Corporation.
Bill No. 34-0200 — An Act approving the lease between the V.I. government and the V.I. Waste Management Authority.
Bill No. 34-0247 — An Act ratifying the governor’s approval of Major Coastal Zone Management Permit CZX- 14-17W issued to Silver Bay Corporation.
Bill No. 34-0256 — An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-6 for the island of St. Croix to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 10-A-1-Rem. Estate Montpellier, Queens Quarter, St. Croix from R-1 (Residential-Low Density) to R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family).
Bill No. 34-0257 — An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SJZ-3 for the island of St. John to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 6R-2C Estate Carolina, No. 1 Coral Bay Quarter, St. John from C (Commercial) to B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood).
Bill No. 34-0258; Bill No. 34-0259 — An Act ratifying the governor’s approval of Minor Coastal Zone Management Permit No. CZX-15-21 (L&W) issued to The Nature Conservancy.
Bill No. 34-0259 — An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-9 for the island of St. Thomas to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 56A Estate Smith Bay Nos 1, 2 & 3 East End Quarter, St. Thomas Virgin Islands from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood).
Bill No. 34-0261 — An Act to amend Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-6 to allow for the rezoning of Parcel No. 10- M VICORP Land, Estate Fredensborg, King Quarter, St. Croix from A-1 (Agricultural Zone) to P (Public).
Bill No. 34-0262 — An act approving the lease agreement between the V.I. government and Vitelcom Cellular, Inc. d/b/a Viya Wireless VI E-Cell for the leasing of the Northwest portion of Parcel 3B Estate Susannaberg, No. 17A, Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John.
Bill No. 34-0263 — An Act to amend Official Zoning Map No. STZ-9 to allow for the rezoning of Parcel No. 64- 31 Estate Smith Bay, No. 1, 2, & 3 East End Quarter, St. Thomas from R-3 (Residential Medium Density) to P (Public).
Bill No. 34-0274 — An Act approving the lease between the V.I. government and A-9 Trucking Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a N2N Water Supply for Parcel No. 1-20-1, Estate Bovoni, Nos. 1 and 2, Frenchman’s Bay Quarter, on the island of St. Thomas for the purpose of operating a water delivery, trucking, heavy equipment business, a repair garage, and for other related purposes.
Bill No. 34-0281 — An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. ZAC-22-5 for the island of St. Croix to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 73C Estate Concordia, West End Quarter, St. Croix from R-3 (Residential-Medium Density) to P (Public).
Bill No. 34-0282 — An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-10 for the island of St. Thomas to change the zoning designation of Parcel C Estate Nazareth, No. 1 Red Hook Quarter from R-2 (Residential Low Density-One and Two Family) to P (Public).
Bill No. 34-0284 — An Act to amend Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-8 to allow for the rezoning of Parcel No. 1 Estate cotton Valley, East End Quarter “B”, St. Croix from R-2 (Residential- Low Density- One and Two Family) to P (Public)
Bill No. 34- 0285 — An Act to amend Official Zoning Map No. SJZ-1 to allow for the rezoning of Parcel No. 6 Remainder Estate Susannaberg, No. 17A Cruz Bay Quarter St. John from R-2 (Residential- Low Density-One and Two Family) to P (Public)