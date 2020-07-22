ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department is coming under fire for hastily awarding a $1 million contract to a new, inexperienced company — owned by a friend of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s — to conduct contact tracing around the COVID-19 virus.
The revelation came Tuesday during a Senate Finance Committee hearing as lawmakers slammed Health officials for ditching normal procurement procedures and awarding a three-year, $998,000 contract to Avera Tech, LLC, in less than three days.
Avera Tech, a software startup based in Christiansted, St. Croix, was founded by Michael Kadeem Pemberton, a former marketing intern for the Bryan-Roach campaign and, according to Government House spokesman Richard Motta Jr., a “friend” of Bryan’s.
Health officials said Avera Tech was one of three companies solicited by the department after Deputy Health Commissioner Hadiyah Charles did a “deep dive” on the Internet searching for companies that do contact tracing.
Touting its ability to gather data on travelers and trace their movement, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion later admitted Avera had no prior experience in contact tracing — and as such, was using the Virgin Islands as “an opportunity to be able to get some experience.”
Senate Finance Chairman Kurt Vialet viewed the matter as a “reckless” conflict of interest, insisting a $1 million contract awarded within 72 hours to a company that didn’t go through the requisite procurement procedures and whose principals were known to the Bryan administration was “setting [the government] up for a bad situation.”
“This is a blatant abuse of $1 million,” Vialet said. “As a government, we have to be responsible and frugal. Government cannot be all special interests.”
Encarnacion said the contract will be paid for by funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, and that the terms of the contract are still being negotiated.
She further justified the quick turnaround of the contract by stating that Bryan had suspended the request for proposals process due to the exigent circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw countered by stating the governor should have specified what part of the statute he was suspending and that a cost analysis should have been done in order to determine if the bid amount was reasonable, as per guidelines from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.
The bidding process was “rigged,” she said.
“Don’t taint your legacy because you were given a directive from the top,” Sarauw said to Encarnacion. “I know it’s your job to protect the administration, but to give a contract of $998,000 in 72 hours, with no bidding process, no cost analysis, no citing of the Code or section that we’re suspending — it is wrong and a moral compass at some point must prevail.”
Lawmakers agreed to examine the contract further and the means by which it was awarded.
The Daily News reached out to Pemberton for comment but did not receive a reply by press time Tuesday.
Government House declined to make any public comments on the matter.