The crisis at the V.I. Taxicab Commission is worse than anyone realized, forcing at least two lawmakers to threaten an Inspector General audit.
“This is my eighth year in the Senate, I have never seen the Taxicab Commission to this level,” Sen. Kurt Vialet, Finance Committee chairman, said during Friday’s budget hearing. “Something is seriously wrong, we might have to request the Inspector General to do a probe of the Taxicab Commission.”
“We welcome that as well, there is something going on,” said Commission Chairperson Loretta Lloyd.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory also threatened an audit after hearing responses from officials saying “this is serious.”
The staggering lack of oversight over one of the most crucial pieces of the territory’s tourism industry became apparent during the hearing, where the leaders of the semiautonomous government agency testified on their proposed budget.
But Lloyd and Acting Executive Director Vernice Gumbs eventually admitted that the proffered budget is the same document from the 2022 fiscal year, and they have no accurate figures or reliable information about the commission’s current financial status.
“We’re using the 2022 budget to go by for this term until the next couple of weeks, we ask for your indulgence,” Lloyd said.
“So, the budget that we have here is just a rollover of last year’s budget?” Vialet said.
“Yes, because we don’t have the right figures, we don’t have the right numbers, we don’t have the revenues, we don’t have the expenditures, we don’t have the actuals, we don’t have those. And so we are asking your indulgence to come back and present it,” Lloyd said.
The revelation came after nearly two hours of questioning.
Lloyd and Gumbs were unable to answer many of the basic questions posed by legislators, including the current balance in the Taxi License Fund, the agency’s sole funding source, where the $130 annual license fee, penalties, and other revenue is supposed to be deposited after being collected.
Vialet took it upon himself to obtain that information from the Office of Management and Budget during the hearing, and said that $461,345 was collected in the 2020 Taxi License Fund, and $451,558 in 2021.
As of March, “which is six months, which is half of the year, only $57,000 was deposited; $200,000 should have been deposited into that account,” Vialet said. “So, as of 3/31/2022, according to the information provided by Finance and OMB, the Taxi License Fund has a negative balance of $96,565. We’re in the red.”
As of Friday, the fund balance had ballooned to “negative $216,000,” Vialet said.
“When we first started we never used to give the Taxicab Commission any monies,” because the agency was able to collect adequate revenue to operate and cover its approximately $1 million budget, Vialet said.
The government started subsidizing the Commission after the 2017 hurricanes under Gov. Kenneth Mapp, which Vialet said made sense at the time because “the island was destroyed.”
The Legislature appropriated $305,000 to the Commission in the current budget under the miscellaneous fund, and the same amount is proposed for 2023.
The fact that the government was giving them any money apparently came as a surprise to Lloyd and Gumbs, who said they only learned about the appropriation Thursday night.
“We have had our challenges with the internet,” Lloyd said. “I just received it last night from OMB.”
“You have not collected $700,000 in the last couple years — we used to collect that kind of money back in 2014, 2015,” Vialet said. “How is your budget going to be sustainted. You only collected $57,000 this year, how are you going to sustain a million-dollar budget when you only collect $57,000 and you have a $300,000 appropriation from this budget?”
Gumbs said she intends to seek a $400,000 grant to fund the development of a new computer system. She also said commission staff hadn’t been inputting financial data into the computer system for months, so money was probably collected that isn’t reflected in that fund balance.
“It’s safe to say from November until present, the information was not being inputted regularly into the system,” she said.
Gumbs recently took over the role in July, and was not involved in preparing the budget.
She testified there’s a discrepancy as to what is actually being reported in Finance and to what the office put together because the revenues and expenses are not inputed on a monthly basis into the system. And has not been, to my understanding, for some time.”
Former Executive Director Linda Smith, who resigned the post in July, was preceded by Shane Benjamin, who was hired after the board terminated long-time director Levron Sarauw Sr. on March 4, 2020.
“Everyone knows my father is the former director of the Taxicab Commission,” said Sen. Janelle Sarauw, who told Gumbs the commission had an agreement not to pay rent under her father’s tenure.
The annual rent is $12,000 and the commission currently owes $84,000 in unpaid rent for its office in Sub Base dating back to 2015, according to the testimony by Gumbs, and she said she’s not aware that the commission did not previously pay rent.
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff asked how the commission intends to pay off its debts, including $84,000 in unpaid rent and overdue bills to local vendors, such as $777 to Caribbean Auto Mart for vehicle repairs and $612 to Office Depot.
“Hearing that we’re now in the negative, we need to go back and revisit and ensure we have monies to cover what is owed and address those outstanding balanced immediately,” Gumbs said.
“But you don’t,” DeGraff said. “You don’t have the money to cover it.”
Gumbs reiterated that staff have not been inputting financial data.
“Where is the money?” DeGraff asked.
“They were being kept on a spreadsheet but it is not being inputted” in the computer system, Gumbs said.
Gumbs, when asked by Sarauw, about the number of taxi licenses in each district, and the total fee collections, said she forgot to bring the document showing those numbers.
Later, she said there are 238 licenses in the territory, but Sarauw said that’s impossible because St. Thomas alone had 569 in 2021.
Frett-Gregory asked when was the last time the taxi fund was audited.
“To my knowledge, it was not,” Lloyd responded.
“We’re going to call for an audit,” Frett-Gregory said. “This is serious mismanagement. It’s just bad business.”
“Today doesn’t sound good for the Taxicab Commission, it really doesn’t,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson, who described drivers on St. Croix operating illegally.
He said drivers on St. Croix have been operating illegally, and “When are you guys going to crack down on this?” he asked.
Gumbs said she was aware of that and needed to hire additonal enforcement officers.
The Commission last held required training for new taxi operators in February, and Vialet asked when the next session will be held.
Gumbs said it’s up to Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte to schedule the class and he “has been unresponsive. I’ve sent him an email, several calls, and we’re still awaiting a response as to the status.”
“Senator, we are facing years of mismanagement and this is no quick fix. And we’re trying to work on it to get the Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission on the road to success, and we’re going to get there, but it’s a lot,” Lloyd acknowledged.
.
Vialet said lawmakers will follow up in a future meeting with the commission.
“I am not even going to ask for a closing statement because this is not over,” Vialet said. “We don’t know anything that is going on, and I also need to know as to why we have that negative balance in the taxi license fund.”