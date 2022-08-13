The crisis at the V.I. Taxicab Commission is worse than anyone realized, forcing at least two lawmakers to threaten an Inspector General audit.

“This is my eighth year in the Senate, I have never seen the Taxicab Commission to this level,” Sen. Kurt Vialet, Finance Committee chairman, said during Friday’s budget hearing. “Something is seriously wrong, we might have to request the Inspector General to do a probe of the Taxicab Commission.”

