Senators voted unanimously to approve nominations by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. during Friday’s Legislative Session, expressing strong support for all five nominees.
Senators took time to laud the work of attorney Carol Thomas-Jacobs, before voting to confirm her as a V.I. Superior Court judge.
Most recently, Thomas-Jacobs had been serving as Acting V.I. Attorney General, after the departure of former V.I. Attorney General Denise George in January.
Thomas-Jacobs has served for more than 20 years in the V.I. Department of Justice, including as the deputy attorney general in 2016 and as the chief deputy attorney general in 2020.
Following her confirmation Friday, Thomas-Jacobs thanked senators, her family, friends, and the community for their support.
“I look forward to serving the people of the Virgin Islands and serving them well,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
Bryan has nominated Ariel Smith to be the next V.I. Attorney General.
Senators also praised the efforts of V.I. Port Authority governing board Chairman Willard John and board member Celestino White Sr., who were re-nominated to additional three-year terms.
Senators voted to confirm Luther Renee as a member of the V.I. Casino Control Commission, and Aaron Hutchins received approval to serve on the V.I. Territorial Park Board of Trustees.
