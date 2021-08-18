Senators agree that saving Virgin Islanders’ smiles is critical. But a bill meant to improve dental health has left some frowning.
On Tuesday, the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee met in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix to consider a bill that seeks to amend an unenforced law setting level of fluoride in public water.
Bill 34-0051 looks to lower the required amount of fluoride in fresh water distributed for public consumption or for consumption at any school in the territory. Senators Marvin Blyden and Novelle Francis Jr. sponsored the bill.
Virgin Islands Code currently states 0.8 milligrams to 1.2 milligrams per liter of fluoride should be present in public water. While currently no fluoride is added to municipal water in the territory, senators are interested in lowering the minimum threshold to 0.7 milligrams per liter to line up with current federal recommendations from the U.S. Health Department.
The community need
Dale Manuel, chief dental officer at Frederiksted Health Care, testified the Virgin Islands is in the midst of an oral health crisis.
According to Manuel, only 32% of oral health needs are being met in the territory. He estimates Frederiksted Health Care, one of the few facilities that accepts uninsured patients, is the only dental resource available to 20,000 individuals on St. Croix. In 2019, the health center served more than 3,900 individuals, which is only 19% of its target population.
“To address this mountain of need, the USVI government must use every available resource. This includes the use of fluoride in community water supplies to prevent dental diseases,” Manuel said.
Dr. Sonia Taylor-Griffith, executive director of the Virgin Islands Dental Association, also testified in support of the bill.
“Fluoride in community water systems, at the appropriate level as approved by the EPA, strengthens tooth enamel, particularly in children to help it be more resistant to tooth decay,” Taylor-Griffith said.
Taylor-Griffith also detailed a fluoride rinse school program that would be developed to encourage the prevention of dental disease in the territory’s youth.
After obtaining parental consent, students in kindergarten through third grade would receive an initial dental screening. Then, fluoride rinses would be conducted weekly. Students would also receive a toothbrush and toothpaste kit and would learn more about general dental hygiene.
Sen. Franklin Johnson asked what effect excessive levels of fluoride in water could have on individuals.
Jane Grover, with the American Dental Association, said an issue that can occur due to high levels of fluoride is fluorosis — a condition in which visible changes to the enamel of the tooth occur, and typically appear as white spots.
Both Manuel and Taylor-Griffith, in response to Johnson, said that in their experience, Virgin Islanders tend to experience more dental issues from tooth decay, rather than fluorosis.
Current challenges
One of the first challenges the territory faces, however, is the lack of a centralized water system. Most residents get their water from the V.I. Water and Power Authority or via cisterns.
Noel Hodge, the interim executive director of WAPA, said currently, no fluoride is present in water distributed by the authority. Hodge explained that the water goes through a reverse osmosis process, which not only cleanses the water, but removes almost all naturally occurring fluoride.
“So, we are attempting to amend something that really currently doesn’t even exist,” Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger said.
Another question that arose during discussion was how many people actually drink water distributed by WAPA.
Testifiers estimate more than 50% of Virgin Islanders drink bottled water, and unless expressly listed in ingredients, most bottled water does not contain fluoride.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said during testimony that her main concern in regards to the bill is its implementation.
The V.I. Education Department said it has started to look for funding to support the fluoride rinse program.
It was not clear how implementation, monitoring and funding of fluoride in the public water system would be carried out. Hodge said that WAPA has not come up with an estimated cost for adding fluoride to its water.
In the end, seven senators approved the bill, which will be forwarded to the Rules Committee for further consideration.