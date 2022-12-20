A debate over recreational adult use cannabis legislation dominated the discussion during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole, and senators criticized the executive branch for failing to implement the four-year-old medical cannabis legislation.
Proposed by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Bill No. 34-0345 seeks to expand the legalization of cannabis from recreational to adult use in the territory, and establish a framework for regulation. Sarauw has also submitted companion legislation regarding social equity.
But testifiers from the executive branch, including Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista and attorney Kye Walker, who is advising Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on cannabis law, spent considerable time comparing Sarauw’s bill to competing legislation proposed by Bryan.
Bryan’s bill was not on the floor for consideration, but Evangelista and Walker enumerated ways in which they felt it was superior to Sarauw’s, and encouraged senators to follow those recommendations.
“In the interest of time and, in an effort to roll-out a comprehensive, revenue generating cannabis use program before the opportunity passes us by, I strongly recommend this body look to the governor’s legislation as a readily available and suitable replacement for Bill No. 34-0345,” Walker said.
Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger said she was “very taken aback” by Walker’s testimony, which was essentially “hers is OK, but the governor’s is better. That was unfair.”
Sarauw said she was the only St. Thomas senator to campaign on legal adult cannabis use when she first ran for office in 2016, but was preempted by then-Sen. Positive Nelson.
A long-time advocate for cannabis legalization, Nelson now serves as Agriculture commissioner and is a member of the Cannabis Advisory Board.
Sarauw said she helped Nelson move medical cannabis legislation in the last session of the 32nd Legislature, and chaired the Committee on Rules and Judiciary in the 33rd Legisalture where they “expeditiously moved every nominee sent before this body for cannabis.”
But Bryan didn’t send down enough nominees to establish a quorum, which kept the board from meeting for nearly four years, leaving the law in limbo.
“I wrote to the governor and I said, ‘Hey, let’s fully complement the Cannabis Board because there’s things to be done.’ My letters went with no response. None,” Sarauw said.
Senators and Bryan took a trip to Colorado in October 2020 to study that state’s legal marijuana industry and she submitted the legislation to legal counsel, which didn’t finish reviewing it until October, Sarauw said.
“So this narrative that we’re trying to hold up the cannabis legislation is false,” she said.
Sen. Kurt Vialet said the executive branch is trying to take credit for Sarauw’s work, and he criticized Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion for failing to send any representatives to the session, and V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez, who did not respond to an invitation to testify from the 34th Legislature.
“Is the administration really serious that they want this bill passed?” Vialet said.
Vialet said Government House failed to nominate enough members of the Cannabis Advisory Board and “all of the blame is right in your lap, it’s in your lap. Because the government has not executed the first bill that was passed by this body four years ago.”
Vialet was adamant that the government needs to follow through when laws are passed.
“The first bill that was signed was medical marijuana and nothing happened after. They disrespecting all individuals who need relief from chronic pain by saying ‘We are not going to do anything,’” Vialet added.
Testifier Tafari Tzaddi, president of the V.I. Rastafari Sacramental Cannabis Counsel, said the group’s members “have been persecuted, demonized, and incarcerated for using and cultivating cannabis. Our human rights have been violated for decades.”
He asked the local government to publicly apologize to the Rastafarian people and allow his organization to have dispensaries on St. Thomas and St. Croix and their own cultivation license.
Colorado cannabis consultant J. Skyler McKinley weighed in throughout the hearing with information about how that state’s industry has developed and progressed since legal recreational cannabis was passed in 2012, and emphasized that the regulations and laws are still frequently updated.
Allison DeGazon, director of the V.I. Bureau of Economic Research, testified about the jobs and revenue cannabis sales are expected to generate, and said retail sales are forecast to reach $24 million at maturity, creating about $8 million in annual revenue from taxes, licenses, and fees after seven years of implementation.
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff said there are no perfect bills, and urged senators to pass the legislation to improve the lives of Virgin Islanders, particularly individuals still being prosecuted for cannabis crimes.
DeGraff asked Evangelista what has been done to date with the medical cannabis law, which was the first bill Bryan signed upon taking office in 2019, and still hasn’t gone into effect.
Evangelista said the board couldn’t meet until they had a quorum in July, and retroactively hired Office of Cannabis Regulation Director Hannah Carty.
Carty has been employed for nearly a year at an annual salary of $100,000.
Carty has not responded to recent questions from The Daily News about the status of the medical cannabis regulations, and did not appear at Tuesday’s hearing, citing a family emergency.
She did submit written testimony that thanked Sarauw for the legislation, “however, there are a number of issues that must be addressed in the current Medical Cannabis statute. The current bill does nothing to address these concerns,” Carty wrote.
In response to questions from senators, Evangelista said the Cannabis Advisory Board plans to meet again before the end of the year to approve proposed medical marijuana regulations.
And if enacted now, the adult use recreational regulations would take between 18 and 24 months to implement, Evangelista said.
Evangelista said he intends to ask the governor for a supplemental budget allotment to hire enforcement officers, and he anticipates needing $1 million to hire four each on St. Thomas and St. Croix, and two on St. John.
Sen. Samuel Carrion said they’re discussing adult use recreational cannabis regulation, but he’s concerned that they haven’t yet put the infrastructure in place to manage the industry.
In many jurisdictions, medical cannabis was “the trial and error phase, basically the training wheels to get you started,” Carrion said.
“The biggest issues at this point is timing and resources,” said Walker, but “I believe that the foundation has already been laid by the OCR,” and if passed, legal recreational cannabis regulations can be rolled out simultaneously with medical.
She also suggested they have a “drug czar” in Government House who “works with all of the various departments to coordinate and implement the cannabis use program,” such as Health, Police, and DLCA.
In terms of the specific problems with Sarauw’s bill and the existing medical cannabis law, Walker said the medicinal statute doesn’t have an enforcement section, and the new recreational bill does, so one or the other would needed to be amended so enforcement can cover all aspects of the industry.
Another issue is the recreational bill’s call for 10-year residency to obtain business licenses, while the medical law’s is only a two-year requirement, Walker said.
“How do we balance that?” asked Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
“You really can’t balance it, “Walker responded.
Those affected could sue the government for treating residency requirements differently under the law, “so that’s a huge problem. I don’t see how we would pass legislation that would allow for two separate residency requirements one for medicinal, one for adult,” she added.
Carty’s written testimony said the residency requirement should come from “an existing definition” in the V.I. Code of 90 days.
Longtime local cannabis advocate Barbara Laronde suggested the residency requirement be 30 years.
“That way you are assured you are a Virgin Islander taking part in the industry. That has been my suggestion from Day 1. If I get 15 I’m satisfied. But two years? Ninety days? That’s a joke. And that’s a slap in the face of the locals who have been truly disadvantaged,” Laronde said.
All involved agreed that the proposed recreational cannabis use bill will need significant amendment, and “now we have to go back and do all kinds of work on this legislation,” said Frett-Gregory.
“We need to either lead, follow, or get out of the way on this. We can’t keep talking about it,” she added.
Senators are scheduled to reconvene to continue discussions and vote on the bill on Dec. 29.