A debate over recreational adult use cannabis legislation dominated the discussion during Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole, and senators criticized the executive branch for failing to implement the four-year-old medical cannabis legislation.

Proposed by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Bill No. 34-0345 seeks to expand the legalization of cannabis from recreational to adult use in the territory, and establish a framework for regulation. Sarauw has also submitted companion legislation regarding social equity.

