ST. THOMAS — V.I. lawmakers on Tuesday put the brakes on a sprawling, 30-page bill from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. that sought to refinance the government’s debt and free up millions of dollars a year.
Insisting the measure lacked reliable numbers and required more scrutiny, the Legislature, meeting in special session, voted unanimously to assign the bill to the Finance Committee, where on Thursday, it will undergo further vetting and potential amendments.
Senators Kenneth Gittens and Steven Payne Sr. were excused from Tuesday’s session.
The legislation — Bill 33-0363 — seeks to replace an existing financial arrangement that the V.I. government has with matching fund receipts, or the amount of federal excise tax collected by the Virgin Islands from exported rum.
Currently, whenever the V.I. government receives these matching fund receipts from the U.S. Treasury, the monies go toward debt service for existing matching fund bonds issued by the V.I. Public Finance Authority.
After that debt service is paid, any remaining money goes toward the rum companies and the V.I. government.
Due to the territory’s worsening economic conditions, credit rating agencies have downgraded the existing matching fund bonds, with interest rates soaring between 5.58% and 6.75%.
To remedy this, the proposed legislation aims to create a separate financial entity that would refinance this debt at a more favorable interest rate, roughly three percentage points lower.
That entity — referred to as a Special Purpose Vehicle — would function as an independent corporation within the territory and be “untarnished” by the poor financial standing of the V.I. government.
As such, the SPV would be able to issue new matching fund bonds at lower interest rates — which in turn, would lower overall debt service requirements and result in more money remaining after the debt service is paid.
According to PFA Director Nathan Simmonds, the result would be an additional $255 million in cash flow over the next three fiscal years, an increase in cash that could be diverted to shore up badly stressed areas, like the Government Employees’ Retirement System.
“What has been suggested is that if the Legislature were to appropriate the debt service savings to be derived in the first three years to the GERS, it would substantially reduce the approximate $120 million annually that the GERS must withdraw from its investment portfolio to fund retirees pensions; thereby giving the government more time and opportunity to develop solutions that would save the GERS,” Simmonds said.
While Bryan has referred to the measure as a “win-win” for the territory and another revenue stream for the ailing pension system, others are not so optimistic.
Testifying on Tuesday was Robert Gordon, an attorney appearing on behalf of the St. Croix Government Retirees and the Government Retirees United for Fairness or GRUFF.
Gordon requested the Legislature reject the bill, insisting it was important to avoid negotiating deals in a “piecemeal fashion” and that the only way to restore sustained access to the capital markets was through a “deep and thorough financial restructuring.”
“This situation requires the development of a long-term business plan and a comprehensive financial restructuring to address the Virgin Islands’ financial and economic challenges,” he said. “To effectively achieve this, it is imperative that all major Virgin Islands’ constituencies participate in the process.”
Gordon added that the actuarially determined contribution required to be made by the government to pay off its liability to GERS is roughly $275 million annually for the life of the pension plan.
“As such, while I am not an actuary, I believe it is safe to say that the reduced debt payments for the next three years result in savings that simply are not material and will do very little to shore up the GERS underfunding,” he said.
Senators also voiced concern about the measure’s ability to save GERS.
“I really believe that the focus should be on maximizing borrowing capacity if we’re going to be serious about talking about reducing our pension liability,” said Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory.
Sen. Kurt Vialet questioned the accuracy of the numbers provided by the government’s representatives.
According to the bill’s proponents, the government’s current debt service of $108 million a year would be reduced to $17 million in the first three years upon passage of the bill and go to $80 million a year through 2037.
“There is no way mathematically that the formula that you’re using works out,” Vialet said. “If you’re going to pay less at the inception of the debt service, that means you’re going to pay more at the back end.”
Sen. Janelle Sarauw voiced concern about holding the “Special Purpose Vehicle” accountable, considering it is governed by a board of directors comprised of three members — the governor or his designee and two independent directors — and has millions of dollars under its purview.
“The Senate is elected and we are to remain accountable to the people of the Virgin Islands — who will this board and these two people be accountable to?” she asked. “One of the fundamental policy questions we should be asking is how are we not violating the Revised Organic Act? Because we are just giving away our statutory and constitutional responsibility.”