Senators expressed approval Tuesday for a bill that seeks to award the entire $5,000 available to eligible centenarians in one lump sum, but voiced concern about the overall operations of the Department of Human Services, which is tasked with administering the program.
Senators in the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance ultimately approved the measure unanimously, and voted to forward Bill No. 35-0054 to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff explained that the bill would amend the existing “Centennial Treasures Award” law, which currently provides for payments of $4,000 to eligible individuals who have reached their 100th birthday and lived in the territory for at least 30 years.
The law also provides for a $1,000 payment upon the centenarian’s death to assist their family with burial expenses, but DeGraff said that creates an extra challenge for Human Services staff tasked with keeping track of families and awarding the payments.
The bill would provide for the entire $5,000 payment to be made upon a centenarian’s birthday, and senators said overall that it was a straightforward, sensical piece of legislation.
But Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez was traveling to attend the National Hurricane Conference, and while she did submit testimony on the measure, she did not send a department representative who could answer senators’ questions.
That irked lawmakers, who said they wanted to know more about how the department is functioning.
“I wish Human Services was present and we had a representative because the questions I really wanted to ask was addressed to human services, and it’s more around the data in regards to this, and unfortunately there’s no one here present,” said Sen. Samuel Carrion.
Carrion said there are portions of the existing law that aren’t being followed, including a requirement that the Human Services Department provide quarterly reports on centenarians to the Legislature so senators can pass resolutions honoring them.
“I think it’s important that when we pass measures, that compliance of those measures is crucial,” Carrion said.
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory also expressed frustration, and said the lack of a representative is “completely unacceptable.”
According to Causey-Gomez’s testimony, the 31st Legislature enacted the bill in 2016 through a veto override, and “in the past three years, DHS has had the privilege of providing 32 residents with the Centennial Living Treasures award.”
The 2023 fiscal year appropriation for the program was $40,000, and “to date, we have granted $28,000 to seven centenarians,” according to the testimony.
Sen. Marvin Blyden asked how many of the individuals who received the initial $4,000 have since passed, and how many families received the $1,000 payment.
“What I can tell you is based on the research that I did, and I had my staff do, there have been no $1,000 disbursements,” said Monique Ferrell, deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Blyden said the Human Services Department was given the power to promulgate regulations for the program, but “none have been done thus far.”
Sen. Ray Fonseca said he has concerns about “the overall administration of the Human Services Department.”
He recently toured the Herbert Grigg senior home and was concerned about the lack of food in the kitchen, and said there was a terrible stench at the Knud Hansen facility.
“I could barely be in there for 10 minutes, imagine these employees of the government having to work in these conditions,” Fonseca said.
