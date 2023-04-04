Senators expressed approval Tuesday for a bill that seeks to award the entire $5,000 available to eligible centenarians in one lump sum, but voiced concern about the overall operations of the Department of Human Services, which is tasked with administering the program.

Senators in the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance ultimately approved the measure unanimously, and voted to forward Bill No. 35-0054 to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.