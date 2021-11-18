V.I. lawmakers considered rezoning measures for a new Tech Village that would bring economic development to the territory, but if established would displace a local farmer currently using the government farmland identified for the project.
Senators convened Tuesday in Committee of the Whole at the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room to discuss Bill No. 34-0145, an act approving the conveyance of Parcels 5-E and 5-F of VICORP Land, Prince Quarter, St. Croix, to the UVI Research and Technology Park Corp. and for other related purposes, rezoning Remainder Parcel 5-E from A-1 (Agricultural Zone) to A-29 (Agricultural Zone), rezoning Parcel 5-F from A-1 to B-3 (Business-Scattered) and providing for other related purposes.
The bill, proposed by Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., seeks to rezone the property to develop a 26-acre mixed-use economic development Qualified Opportunity Zone project dedicated to agricultural research and technology led by University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park.
RT Park Executive Director Peter Chapman explained in his testimony that the land would be used to develop Tech Village, a $50 million project that features 60 units for residential housing, 18 acres for farming, a solar microgrid, a conference room with a 300-person capacity, a teaching hotel with 120 rooms and 12,000 square feet of commercial space.
According to Chapman, the project will be funded through private partnerships, the Farmers Grant Program and the V.I. Disaster Recovery Project. He told lawmakers that $18 million in private funding may be at stake if the legislation is not approved.
“We were recently informed by the principal of Renaissance Equity Partners that if we do not secure site control by Nov. 15, which was yesterday, that his firm would cease due diligence on their planned investment into Tech Village and look to place their capital in a different project in their pipeline,” Chapman said.
The project will create 300 permanent jobs and economic opportunities in the sustainable agriculture space, as well as 140 temporary jobs during the construction phases, according to Chapman.
Dale Browne, owner of the popular Sejah Farm on St. Croix, objected to the bill, noting that he is against having any farmland “deemed and set aside for food production to be used for a construction project.”
Browne told senators that a farmer had been working on parcel 5-E for over four years, and would be displaced if the legislation is passed.
In May, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson notified Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory about the farmer on the leased farmland.
“He listed that he currently has 60 goats and sheep, 40 fruit trees and leafy green crops. He stated that he recently completed a new pig pen which cost $6,000 and a goat pen costing $2,000, nine and a half acres of fencing and recent land preparation costs which he believes is only fair to be reimbursed,” Nelson read Tuesday from his May correspondence.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger asked Nelson whether a new location had been identified by Agriculture for the farmer to move to.
“Not as of yet,” Nelson responded. “He has partnered with another farmer and he’s fixed the situation, but what we need to note is there’s no lease, but he does have the authority to be there.”
Nelson and Chapman agreed they could collaborate on relocating and reimbursing the farmer, but the discussion highlighted the long-running problem of a lack of proper leases for farmland.
According to Sen. Kurt Vialet, there are “serious issues for farmers obtaining leases,” and Browne lamented the ongoing issue.
He confirmed not having a lease agreement for the land he has been farming on for the past 22 years.
“This is a precedent setting issue, whenever the need arises for land, Agriculture lands will be targeted to fulfill the need for whatever project it may be, because there is no lease holder, especially if it is determined that a farmer does not have a lease agreement,” Browne said.
Nelson explained that due to the lengthy process to obtain a lease, farmers will receive a letter of occupancy, which allows them to farm the land until a lease is executed.
Senators also grilled Nelson on what had been done to improve the leasing process, and he reported that the Property and Procurement Department had revamped the leasing process.
“In this last year, Property and Procurement has taken a stance on those inconsistencies that were historical across the territory, not only at Agriculture, but at several other agencies,” Anthony Thomas, Property and Procurement commissioner, said.
Agriculture’s Deputy Commissioner Hannah Carty also reported that recommendations on the lease process will be presented to the Legislature upon the completion of the territory-wide agricultural plan.
Chapman said, when asked, that 62% of the site identified would be used for agricultural-related activities, including farming and agriculture research.
Only nine acres would be used for non-agricultural uses, and the bill identifies parcels that will be put back into Agriculture’s inventory to replace the nine acres.
Lawmakers did not vote on the measure, but noted that action will be taken on Thursday during the next scheduled legislative session.